Jo-Jo Challenge

Citizens’ Ambulance officials, from left, Sandi Gillette, Citizens’ board community chair; Mike Dunn, senior operations manager; DeWayne Dills, Citizens’ board vice president; Nathan Kerchensky, EMT; Lee Thompson, paramedic; Adam Becker and Nicole Bush, EMTs; and B.J. Pino, chief operating officer, announced The Jo-Jo Challenge.

 Submitted photo

Citizens’ Ambulance Service today announced two anonymous community supporters have offered to match as much as $100,000 of donations and membership support of the ambulance company through the end of April.

If matched, the $200,000 of revenue would defray about 13 percent of Citizens’ estimated operating deficit for the remainder of 2023, but would help fend off needs to shrink the service the company is striving to provide for Indiana County and neighboring areas.