Citizens’ Ambulance Service today announced two anonymous community supporters have offered to match as much as $100,000 of donations and membership support of the ambulance company through the end of April.
If matched, the $200,000 of revenue would defray about 13 percent of Citizens’ estimated operating deficit for the remainder of 2023, but would help fend off needs to shrink the service the company is striving to provide for Indiana County and neighboring areas.
Through “The Jo-Jo Challenge,” the donors will match new donations — in the form of household memberships or donations from individuals, businesses or municipalities — through April 30.
The offer of the matching pledge comes on the heels of Citizens’ recent round of appeals to municipal officials and leaders in the boroughs and townships to help shore up the ambulance company’s finances.
Citizens’ recently told Indiana and Armstrong counties’ community leaders funds from the recent membership drive and budgeted donations from municipalities alone will not enable the EMS agency to “support a countywide service throughout 2023.”
For at least six years, Citizens has publicized its growing financial crisis in hopes of generating public understanding and response to the changing dynamic of operating a network of ambulance stations 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Changes in insurance reimbursement rates, increasing numbers of trips resulting in no billing and the need to comply with growing government regulations, along with everyday inflation, have forced Citizens’ to draw from its reserve funds to maintain around-the-clock service.
Opting to remain a 24-hour-a-day service involves a high “cost of readiness,” Citizens’ officials have explained.
The ambulance company pays 65 percent of its operating costs from patient billing revenue. After memberships, grants and contributions, Citizens’ this year can pay only 79 percent of its budgeted expenses. The 21-percent deficit is about $1.5 million.
State Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, told community leaders that Citizens’ is not unlike other EMS providers across the nation who are rapidly failing due to rising costs with limited increases in reimbursements from Medicare and Medicaid and lack of qualified personnel to do the job. Pittman said he will propose an increase in Medicaid reimbursement that could translate to $300,000 a year for Citizens’.
Indiana County Commissioner Mike Keith said he and his colleagues from neighboring counties are forming a consortium to address the same issues with the EMS providers in their counties.
Municipalities in Indiana and Armstrong counties have rallied to the support of Citizens’ Ambulance Company by pledging $713,377 in the last three years. The pledges from 15 boroughs and townships amounted to $7 per household per year.
Solving the $1.5 million budget gap would only be “a runway to get through 2023,” said Bill Staffen, president of the Citizens’ board of directors. “A long-term, recurring solution must be found for 2024 and thereafter if Citizens’ Ambulance Service is to continue to provide the service it has for the past 59 years.”
Citizens’ offers memberships online at https://asmgt-com.3dcartstores.com/ at rates of $75 a year per household or $65 a year for senior households. Supporters may also phone Citizens’ at (724) 349-5511 for membership and donation information.