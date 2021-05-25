PLUMCREEK TOWNSHIP — The Elderton District Volunteer Fire Co. fire hall will be the site of a spaghetti dinner benefit next month to raise money to help pay a Plumcreek Township woman’s medical expenses.
Carolyn Warr is battling triple negative breast cancer, according to her sister, Barbara (Krizmanich) Blauser.
A second mammogram after a first one detected something was delayed when Warr needed leg surgery, her sister said.
Warr, a wife and mother of two daughters, is able to get some of her chemo treatments at ACMH Hospital, and is also dealing with the Hillman Cancer Center in Pittsburgh, her sister said.
She will probably also face surgery and radiation. Warr’s husband has been able to schedule his work around her treatments, her sister said.
“The prognosis is good and that’s what matters,” Blauser added.
She said her sister, a former preschool teacher, is a very sweet, caring person.
The menu will include spaghetti and meatballs, salad, bread and butter and desserts that will include cookies, cake, brownies and pies.
The cost of the dinner, which will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 13, is $10 for adults and $5 for children under the age of 12. Anyone with questions is asked to contact Blauser on Facebook, or call her at (724) 664-2676.
