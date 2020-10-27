A spaghetti dinner to benefit Josh Neal will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Rural Valley Fire Hall.
Dinner will be $10 for adults or $6 for children. The menu includes bread, salad, dessert and a drink. There will be a basket raffle and a 50-50 with the drawing starting at 4:15 p.m. Any donations are greatly appreciated.
Neal suffered second- and third-degree burns to his face, arms and hands as the result of a bonfire accident. He is the father of five children and will not be able to work for a long time.
Anyone who would like to donate can contact Brenda Cribbs by text at (724) 840-3946; Candy Shotts by texting (724) 859-6202 or calling (724) 783-7086; Diane Gould by texting (724) 859-5487 or calling (724) 783-7097; or by calling Donna Blystone at (724) 354-2321.
COVID-19 regulations will be followed at the event.