A spaghetti dinner to benefit Jason Gould will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Plumville Fire Hall.

Dinner will include spaghetti, meatballs, salad, bread, dessert and beverage. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 3 to 6. Takeout will be available and donations are greatly appreciated by the family.

