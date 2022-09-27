A spaghetti dinner to benefit Jason Gould will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Plumville Fire Hall.
Dinner will include spaghetti, meatballs, salad, bread, dessert and beverage. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 3 to 6. Takeout will be available and donations are greatly appreciated by the family.
Gould is a 37-year-old father of three with multiple health issues.
He had a liver transplant in the past and recently had a heart attack. He has been in and out of the hospital involving multiple surgeries. Gould is unable to work and needs a little help to cover traveling back and forth from Pittsburgh for doctors’ appointments and with other expenses.
There will also be a 50/50 basket raffle and a beer pyramid.
For more information, call (724) 354-2321.