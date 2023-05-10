Concordia-IRMC VNA will host a free, ongoing grief support group at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Conference Room 2, 835 Hospital Road, White Township, on the third Tuesday of every month from 2 to 4 p.m.
The group was previously held at the Indiana Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Bereavement support groups can help make better sense of individual’s grief journeys and offer guidance and direction. This group typically hosts about 15-20 participants, and all are welcome.
Registration is not required for the support group. For more information, call (724) 487-2010. Learn more about Good Samaritan Hospice by visiting www.ConcordiaIRMCVNA.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.