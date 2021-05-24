The Blairsville High School Theater Department will be performing “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown!” on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.
This year, the play will be open to the public to be livestreamed at home. Tickets can be purchased online at https://bhspa.booktix.com.
There is limited seating, so all tickets will be pre-sold and not available for purchase at the door.
The cost will be $10 per person, or $20 for a family pass.
The musical is a series of vignettes based on the Peanuts comic strip. This format is perfect for showcasing the originality of the source material.
The director, David Beyer, commented, “I chose this show because I love the heart that it has. That last number gets me every time.”
The cast and crew members are all very excited to be able to continue with the tradition of performing a spring musical.
Isabella Previte, who plays Peppermint Patty, remarked, “With everything that has been canceled this year because of COVID, I’m so glad that we are still able to have a musical.”
The BHS Theater Department is a part of the Blairsville-Saltsburg School District.