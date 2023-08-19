An Indiana man charged in a February sweep of alleged drug dealers has been given additional time in a State Correctional Institution by Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco.
Bianco sentenced Darryl Higgins, 39, to 30 months to five years in a state prison for a felony count of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.
As reported in February by Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr., Higgins was one of 16 individuals charged after a joint investigation by the DA’s Drug Task Force, Indiana and Clymber borough police departments, the Indiana County Sheriff’s office, state police at Troop A, Indiana, and the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General.
Higgins already was in state prison — specifically, the Quehanna Boot Camp at Karthaus, Clearfield County — on a guilty plea to separate charges connected to the theft of a vehicle in April 2022 in Greensburg.
He more recently was in the state prison at Houtzdale, also Clearfield County, which was his address when facing Bianco Friday.
Higgins also was assessed a fine, costs and restitution.
In a separate case, Bianco sentenced Shayvon Akeem Morgan, 28, a resident of the State Correctional Institution at Pine Grove in White Township, to an additional 2 to 5 years in state prison for a felony count of possession with intent to deliver.
