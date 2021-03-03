WASHINGTON — The White House on Tuesday abandoned its push to install Neera Tanden as the director of President Joe Biden’s budget office after it became clear that she could not overcome congressional opposition in both parties, making her nomination the first casualty of the evenly split Senate.
In a statement, Biden said that Tanden had requested that her nomination for director of the Office of Management and Budget be withdrawn and that, while he agreed to do so, he planned to find a place in his administration for her to serve in a different capacity.
“I have the utmost respect for her record of accomplishment, her experience and her counsel,” he wrote, bowing to the reality of the first significant defeat of his presidency.
Tanden, who was a senior adviser to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, had drawn bipartisan criticism for a prolific stream of social media posts that criticized lawmakers in both parties, often in vitriolic terms, and for her work at a liberal think tank, the Center for American Progress.
In a letter released Tuesday by the White House, Tanden asked Biden to end her nomination, acknowledging the political opposition to her serving as the administration’s budget chief. “I do not want continued consideration of my nomination to be a distraction from your other priorities,” she wrote.
A senior administration official said Tuesday night that Biden and Tanden had agreed to give up on the nomination after Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, made clear to the White House earlier in the day that she would not vote for her.
The official said it was a “mutual understanding” that without Murkowski’s support, and with the public opposition to Tanden’s confirmation from Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., there was no longer a path forward in the Senate, which is divided 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats. But asked Tuesday evening if she had told anyone in the White House that she would vote against the nomination, Murkowski said she had not.
Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, has declined to address questions about fallback nominees. But some House Democrats have pushed for Shalanda Young, Biden’s pick to be the No. 2 at the budget agency.