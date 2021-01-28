WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed a sweeping series of executive orders that aim to “confront the existential threat of climate change” throughout the federal government, framing them as an economic boon that would create millions of new jobs.
“We’ve already waited too long to deal with this climate crisis. We can’t wait any longer,” said Biden, speaking at the White House. “We see it with our own eyes. We feel it. We know it in our bones. And it’s time to act.”
Looking to counteract Republican claims that his climate policies would hurt an economy already weakened by the pandemic, the president cast many of his orders as job creators, among other things pledging to use the purchasing power of the federal government to buy a vast fleet of zero-emissions vehicles.
Wednesday’s executive orders also set broad new foreign policy goals, including specifying that climate change, for the first time, will be a core part of all foreign policy and national security decisions.
Earlier in the day Biden’s international climate envoy, John Kerry, said the United States would host an international climate change summit on Earth Day, April 22. “The convening of this summit is essential to ensuring that 2021 is going to be the year that really makes up for the lost time of the last four years,” said Kerry.
Kerry pledged that by that date he would announce a new set of specific targets detailing how the United States would lower its carbon dioxide emissions under the terms of the Paris Agreement, the international climate accord from which former President Donald Trump had withdrawn, and which Biden has rejoined.
In addition, the executive orders direct the Interior Department “to pause on entering into new oil and natural gas leases on public lands and offshore waters to the extent possible” while beginning a “rigorous review” of all existing fossil fuel leases and permitting practices.
Federal agencies also will be ordered to eliminate fossil fuel subsidies “and identify new opportunities to spur innovation.” However, there is little the executive branch can do unilaterally without action from Congress.
Oil, gas and coal executives as well as Republican lawmakers described Biden’s climate change plans as a broadside against the fossil fuel industry that will do little to actually reduce emissions.