BIG RUN — A Jefferson County man is in that county’s prison in lieu of $75,000 bond on charges that he sexually assaulted two of his wife’s relatives over the course of several years.
Brett Micheal Peffer, 27, of Big Run, was arraigned Thursday before Reynoldsville Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana, who scheduled a preliminary hearing for Aug. 22 at 12:30 p.m.
The charges include one count of rape of a child, two of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, two counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child, two counts of indecent assault on a person less than 13 years of age, all felonies, and two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault.
According to an affidavit filed with Inzana by Trooper Michael C. Malloy from state police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, an 8-year-old boy disclosed to family members on July 16 that he was sexually abused.
Malloy’s affidavit also quoted a 13-year-old girl who started crying when she heard the younger boy’s statement.
The girl is quoted by the state trooper as saying she had been sexually abused on multiple occasions when she was “seven, eight or nine years old.”
She said Peffer would tell her “to shut my mouth, or I will be in big trouble.”
Tpr. Malloy said he asked Peffer why he did it, and he stated, “I don’t know why.”
Peffer also is quoted in the affidavit as saying he previously had been “in a pretty decent relationship” with his wife.
