BIG RUN — A Jefferson County man is in that county’s prison in lieu of $75,000 bond on charges that he sexually assaulted two of his wife’s relatives over the course of several years.

Brett Micheal Peffer, 27, of Big Run, was arraigned Thursday before Reynoldsville Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana, who scheduled a preliminary hearing for Aug. 22 at 12:30 p.m.