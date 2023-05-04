Indiana County Active Transportation Advisory Committee, the Indiana Area School District and partners are presenting Bike to School Day on Thursday, May 11.
Join a guided ride from the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex to Horace Mann Elementary and Indiana Junior High School.
This bike ride will be guided by Indiana Borough Police, Indiana County Sheriff’s Department and staff from the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development. Breakfast snacks will be provided by Indiana Regional Medical Center. Bathrooms inside the KCAC will be accessible; bathrooms will not be available during the ride. Please make sure your child is equipped with a safe, size-and-skill-appropriate bike and well-fitted safety gear. Parents are welcome to join; participation is free. Bicycle and safety equipment are not provided.
Participants will meet at the KCAC, 711 Pratt Drive, at the doors facing the football stadium. Doors open at 7:15 a.m.; arrive no later than 7:45 a.m. The ride begins at 8 a.m.
May is Indiana County Bike Month. The Board of Commissioners of Indiana County have proclaimed May 2023 Bike Month. Biking is a great way to reduce traffic, save money and, most importantly, improve your health. If you are interested in bike safety, earn a “Bicycle Friendly Driver” bumper sticker by attending the Safe Cyclists & Drivers Education and Awareness Seminar from 6 to 7 p.m. May 11 at Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., Indiana.
Contact Josh Krug, Indiana County Office of Planning & Development deputy director of planning, at (724) 465-3877 or jkrug@ceo.co.indiana.pa.us with questions or for more information.
