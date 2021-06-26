On Wednesday the state House passed and sent to the Senate a bill authored by Rep. Jason Silvis, R-Washington Township (Westmoreland County), to create an annual, seasonal overweight hauling permit for the movement of agricultural liming materials, seed and fertilizer.
“The short, compressed spring planting season does not allow farmers a lot of leeway,” Silvis said.
“By creating this seasonal permit, haulers can more quickly and efficiently get agricultural materials to farms. In addition, it will reduce the number of trips that trucks take on our roadways.”
House Bill 1232 would create an annual permit that could be used between March and June to allow vehicles up to 95,000 pounds to haul agricultural liming materials, seed and fertilizer on Pennsylvania roadways, excluding interstates.
PennDOT grants similar permits for the hauling of raw milk and grain.
Silvis represents Saltsburg Borough in Indiana County, as well as parts of Westmoreland County including Avonmore and Derry boroughs and Bell, Derry and Loyalhanna townships, and parts of Armstrong County including Apollo.
The bill now goes to the Senate for its consideration.