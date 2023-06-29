An Indiana University of Pennsylvania alumnus with ties to Butler and Allegheny counties is the focus of legislation introduced this week by four United States congressmen.
U.S. Rep. Chris Deluzio, D-Aspinwall, joined with fellow U.S. Reps. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters Township; Mike Kelly, R-Butler; and Brendan Boyle, D-Philadelphia, to introduce the Marc Fogel Act.
Deluzio said this legislation would amend the Robert Levinson Hostage Recovery and Hostage-Taking Accountability Act to require more transparency from the State Department to Congress on the process of designating wrongful detainment upon American imprisoned overseas.
In other words, it would require the State Department to provide Congress with copies of documents and communications on why a wrongful determination has or has not been made in cases of U.S. nationals detained abroad within six months of arrest.
“Mr. Fogel and his loved ones in Pennsylvania’s 17th District deserve to know that their government hears them and is using every tool available to bring him home safely,” said Deluzio, whose district includes Fogel’s hometown of Oakmont. “We can strengthen that trust by designating detainment status accurately and by bringing more transparency into the process.”
Fogel is a native of Butler County, in Kelly’s Fourth District.
“For too long, we have pressed the Biden administration to declare Mr. Fogel as wrongfully detained by the Russian government,” Kelly said. “This legislation would allow Congress to receive critical information not only about Mr. Fogel and why he has not received this declaration, but also for other Americans who may be imprisoned or held hostage abroad in the future.”
Since January, Reschenthaler’s 14th District has included IUP and much of Indiana County.
“Marc Fogel meets six of the eleven criteria established by the Robert Levinson Hostage Recovery and Hostage-Taking Accountability Act to be designated as wrongfully detained,” Reschenthaler said. “Since last year, I have urged the State Department to classify him as wrongfully detained and prioritize securing his release. The Department has failed to do either and refused to explain its inaction – effectively stonewalling my efforts to bring him home.”
Boyle said it is not a time for partisanship.
“This is a time to come together, as Pennsylvanians and as Americans, to do everything we can to bring home Marc Fogel,” the Philadelphia representative said.
In May, Reschenthaler met in Washington with members of Fogel’s family, as well as Dr. Michael A. Driscoll, president of IUP, who called “Fogel “a valued IUP alumnus, a member of the IUP family” and said “we share the pain, sadness and concern of his family and friends.”
After the Marc Fogel bill was announced, Driscoll said, “I’m pleased that Congressmen Deluzio, Reschenthaler, Kelly, and Boyle are taking up Marc Fogel’s case with such force. It’s time to bring Marc home.”
As the four lawmakers pointed out, Fogel was raised in Western Pennsylvania, but has been an international teacher for much of his adult life.
Fogel was detained in Russia in August 2021 for possession of a small amount of marijuana, prescribed by a doctor for his chronic back pain. He then was sentenced to 14 years of hard labor in a Russian penal colony.
The congressmen said this bill’s introduction follows votes in the House this month calling for the immediate release of several Americans who are wrongfully detained in Russia, including a recent resolution expressing support for American citizens and lawful permanent residents detained in Russia — including Fogel.
“Marc was arrested ... on charges similar to celebrity basketball player Brittney Griner’s case,” Reschenthaler wrote to constituents this past weekend. “But sadly, the Biden administration hasn’t given Marc’s imprisonment the attention or urgency it deserves. Over the past year, I have led bipartisan and bicameral efforts urging the White House to classify Marc as wrongfully detained and secure his release.”
He said President Biden’s administration “must make every effort to bring all political prisoners home, regardless of whether they’re a celebrity athlete, a journalist or a history teacher from Pittsburgh.” The journalist is an apparent reference to Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested in March by Russia’s Federal Security Service on espionage charges, in what reportedly was the first arrest of an American journalist by Russia on spying charges since the Cold War.
At the time of that May Washington meeting, the State Department declined comment except to call on the Russian government to release Fogel on humanitarian grounds. Little has changed in the latest State Department response.
“As a general matter, we do not comment on pending legislation,” a State Department spokesman told The Indiana Gazette Wednesday afternoon. “The Department continuously reviews the circumstances surrounding the detentions of U.S. nationals overseas, including those in Russia, for indicators that they are wrongful.”
The spokesman reiterated that “the U.S. government continues to call on the Russian government to release Marc Fogel on humanitarian grounds. We take seriously our commitment to assist U.S. citizens abroad and to provide all appropriate consular assistance.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.