An Indiana University of Pennsylvania alumnus with ties to Butler and Allegheny counties is the focus of legislation introduced this week by four United States congressmen.

U.S. Rep. Chris Deluzio, D-Aspinwall, joined with fellow U.S. Reps. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters Township; Mike Kelly, R-Butler; and Brendan Boyle, D-Philadelphia, to introduce the Marc Fogel Act.