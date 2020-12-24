A lot of provisions have been included in the combination of a COVID-19 relief and stimulus bill and a bill meant to fund the federal government through September 2021, the end of the 2020-21 federal fiscal year.
One of those provisions raises the cap on how much the federal government can spend under Section 313 of the Water Resources Development Act of 1992, from $200 million to $400 million, for a region that includes Indiana and 17 other counties in southwestern and south-central Pennsylvania.
“Section 313 of WRDA 1992, as amended, authorizes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to cost share with local communities on projects which include water and wastewater treatment, water supply, storage and surface water issues,” said Lenna C. Hawkins, deputy district engineer for the Corps’ Pittsburgh District.
Hawkins said the Corps is “very close to the $200 million limit,” so the legislation now on President Donald Trump’s desk would allow lawmakers to continue to appropriate funds for the program.
“Indiana County has environmental infrastructure challenges similar to the rest of south-central Pennsylvania,” Hawkins said. “The increase in the cap will allow the projects in Indiana County to compete for funding. Since the cost share in this program is 75 percent federal and 25 percent non-federal, it helps struggling communities to pay for modifications and improvements to aged systems.”
The expanded Section 313 provision is actually one of two Pennsylvania projects specifically spelled out in the legislation. Another covers flood risk management and levee rehabilitation in greater Williamsport.
“The Section 313 program was enacted to address widespread problems, especially in rural and small communities, regarding inadequate wastewater treatment, contaminated sources of drinking water, inadequate water supply capabilities and degraded quality of surface and ground water,” Hawkins went on. “These problems cause or contribute to public health and safety hazards, degraded environmental resources, and limited economic development.”