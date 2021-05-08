Bishop Larry J. Kulick will celebrate Mass at Church of the Good Shepherd Parish, 100 Good Shepherd Drive, Kent, at 9:30 a.m. Sunday as he continues his “Mass around the Diocese” tour.
These pastoral visits include the Bishop celebrating Mass at a different parish each weekend through June 26, in order to connect on a local level with parishioners and communities around the Diocese.
Masses throughout these visits are streamed on the Diocese website, www.DioceseofGreensbu rg.org.
For those planning to attend Sunday’s Mass, space will be limited and face coverings will be required.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to celebrate Mass at Church of the Good Shepherd Parish, along with each parish that is welcoming me throughout our Diocese,” Kulick said. “Connecting with our parishioners is a blessing, whether face to face or virtually, so we can pray together, share the Gospel and experience God’s mercy as one.”
The dispensation of the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days remains in place. But when that dispensation is lifted, and as COVID-19 cases lessen, Pastor Matthew J. Morelli encourages the faithful to think about returning to the House of God.
“I am encouraged by the attendance in recent weeks at Bishop Kulick’s Masses, as well as those at Good Shepherd — some parishioners are already choosing to return, especially those who have received vaccines, and I have faith that others will return when they feel safe,” Father Morelli said.
“By attending Mass in-person, we are reminded of the spiritual experience we share together that cannot be replicated by watching from home.”
To those who are vaccinated and starting to feel more comfortable venturing out, the parishes of the Diocese of Greensburg welcome you.
Each parish continues socially-distanced seating, requires masks or face coverings and cleans and sanitizes between each Mass.
“As the pandemic passes, I pray that your desire for Communion with the Lord through the Eucharist and in-person worship remains strong,” Kulick said.