The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection began its 2021 Black Fly Suppression Program last week.
The program involves aerial and backpack spraying on roughly 1,700 stream miles across 35 counties, including Armstrong, Cambria, Indiana and Westmoreland.
“Black flies are a seasonal pest that can cause emotional stress to people seeking outdoor recreation,” DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said. “This initiative reduces the black fly population so that Pennsylvanians and visitors can fully enjoy our natural resources.”
DEP said 48 rivers and streams spanning more than 1,700 miles will be monitored and treated as needed. That includes the Conemaugh River in Cambria County and along the Indiana-Westmoreland county border, and Westmoreland’s Loyalhanna Creek that joins the Conemaugh to form the Kiskiminetas River at Saltsburg, and the Kiski as it forms the border between Indiana and Armstrong counties to the north and Westmoreland to the south.
Spraying also is planned along the Allegheny River and Mahoning and Redbank creeks in Armstrong County, and the Youghiogheny River in Westmoreland County. DEP said spraying will be performed both by helicopter and ground crews. Bti, a naturally occurring bacterium, will be used to treat the larval stage of four specific human pest black fly species. DEP said this bacterium degrades quickly in the environment and does not harm the aquatic ecosystem, birds, or other insects.
The frequency of spraying will depend on weather and biological conditions. Treatments cannot occur during periods of heavy rain or when water levels are high as these conditions lower the effectiveness of the treatment and significantly increase the cost of the control operations.
Also, prior to any spraying activity, DEP notifies county and local emergency management officials.