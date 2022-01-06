HOMER CITY — There’s been an amicable change of power in Homer City as Matthew Black was unanimously elected president of the borough council Monday evening.
Outgoing President Kenneth “Cal” Cecconi and the other council members also joined in re-electing Joe Iezzi Sr. as vice president on a 7 to 0 vote.
Christine Worcester was named president pro tem in a brief reorganization session that preceded the council’s monthly public business meeting.
“I’m for keeping the peace here,” Black said as he assumed council leadership. “I’m interested in keeping Homer City a family community, and in keeping the tax rates as low as possible.”
Council retained attorney Michael Supinka as solicitor and unspecified others on a list of “professional services” for 2022.
For the rest of the year, Homer City council will meet at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month.
In regular business, the council:
• Reappointed Laurie Morris to a new term on the Central Indiana County Water Authority board of directors.
• Learned that groundbreaking is scheduled in the coming weeks on a long-planned waterline extension project to bring CICWA service to the Metz Road area in southern White Township. The authority has awarded a construction contract to Mortimer Construction Co., of Weirton, W.Va., for the $419,000 grant-assisted project.
• Was told that the police department’s K-9 officer Thor responded to 21 calls for service in 2021 including six calls in the borough; the dog performed three school searches, assisted the state police on five calls and assisted the drug task force on seven calls, Police Chief Anthony Jellison reported.
• Approved the use of the municipal building parking lot for a drive-through Narcan distribution clinic sponsored by Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drugs and Alcohol Commission. Representatives plan to distribute rescue kits and addiction recovery resource information.
AICDAC asked to stage the clinic from 3 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 24 or 31 but council authorized the commission to set up the clinic on any day when weather allows.
• Reminded borough residents of a ban on parking from 2 to 6 a.m. on state-owned roads such as North and South Main Street, East Wiley Street and Elm Street, through April 1.
• Advised residents that curbside collection of Christmas trees continues daily. Trees must be stripped of all decorations.
• Borough Manager Rob Nymick reminded residents to remove portable basketball hoops and other obstructions from the streets to allow easy passage of plow trucks during snow events.