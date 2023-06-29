The Apollo-Ridge School District board of education this week approved a $27.1 million budget for the 2023-2024 school year with what ultimately presents a mixed bag of details for district taxpayers.
The school board itself didn’t raise district school real estate taxes in the spending plan approved by board members at Monday’s meeting.
However, a mandatory tax equalization formula from the State Tax Equalization Board will cause Armstrong County residents to see a decrease of 0.1 mills in their school real estate taxes, from 64.4 mills to 64.3 mills; while Indiana County residents of the district (in Blacklick and Young townships) will experience an increase of 2.4 mills in school real estate taxes, going from 17.3 to 19.7 mills, according to a press release issued Tuesday by district Superintendent Matt Curci.
The STEB applies the formula because the district includes part of both Armstrong and Indiana counties.
When parts of a school district lie in two different counties, the STEB has the power to raise school taxes in communities in one county in the district, when assessed values go down in communities in the other county in the school district.
The press release says that total spending in the 2023-2024 school and financial year budget is set at $27,156,287, up 1.31 percent from the 2022-2023 school year budget of $26,805,283.
The superintendent wrote that the final budget hasn’t changed since the posting of the preliminary budget approved on May 22.
He wrote that the preliminary budget includes a projected deficit of $517,602 that may be offset by contingency funds and fund balance reserves if necessary.
The superintendent wrote that factors that impact spending for the district continue to include cyber-charter school tuition, special education costs and retirement costs.
According to Monday’s meeting agenda, the budget also assigns a total of $8,549,811 to fund future medical insurance, retirement contributions (to the Pennsylvania School Employees Retirement System), and for future contractual obligations.
“While the district works hard to keep expenses low while providing the best education program possible, those three factors remain out of local control and have seen increases soaring without matching revenue from other sources,” the superintendent wrote in the release.
“The district is pleased to provide the opportunities that we have for our students, and are very proud of the efforts of our staff,” he added.
“We believe we offer a school experience that our communities can be proud of, and are so thankful to see the great things our kids accomplish both inside and outside of the classroom, extending well into their years after graduation.”
School Board President Greg Primm also commented on the 2023-2024 budget.
“As the school board president, I am thrilled that we have successfully passed this year’s budget without any increase in taxes,” he wrote in the release. “This is a significant achievement for our district and a testament to our commitment to providing quality education while being mindful of the financial burden on our community.”
“By prioritizing fiscal responsibility and making strategic decisions, we have ensured that our students will continue to receive the resources and support they deserve without placing an additional burden on taxpayers,” Mr. Primm added. “This achievement is a collaborative effort, and I would like to express my gratitude to the administration, board members, staff and community members who have worked tirelessly to make this possible. Together, we are investing in the future of our students and fostering an environment where education thrives.”
In a separate action during Monday night’s meeting, school board members also voted to urge the Pennsylvania General Assembly to repeal or amend Section 672.1 of the PA School Code, which allows the State Tax Equalization Board to raise or lower school taxes independently of school districts.
The Apollo-Ridge motion would allow districts with communities in more than one county to follow the mandates of Act 1 tax increase restrictions, which limit school boards from increasing school taxes in excess of an inflationary index; and would allow school officials to use common sense available data in levying cross-country tax mills.
After the meeting, the superintendent said there is volatility involved in millage changes created by STEB, and that district officials want consistency for their residents.
“I think the State Tax Equalization formula is an antiquated, complicated formula, and there has to be a better way to do it,” Mr. Primm said after the meeting.
