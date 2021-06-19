The Blairsville Area Underground Railroad, in partnership with Levity Brewing Co., Wayne Avenue, Indiana, is presenting the Freedom Seeker Beer Series.
The beer series will be released on Saturday, June 26, from 3 to 9 p.m. in the new upstairs area of Levity Brewing. This joint venture will benefit in part the Blairsville Underground Railroad History Center and Museum, at 214 S. East Lane, Blairsville.
“We were thrilled when Levity Brewing approached us looking for a project which would help local African-American-related organizations. Not only will there be a financial benefit for the UGRR, but we will be able to better fulfill our mission to preserve and present the stories of the brave men, women and children who used this network to freedom,” said Denise Jennings-Doyle, president of the Blairsville Area Underground Railroad and History Center director. “We have identified nearly 100 UGRR conductors in Indiana County. We have so many more stories to tell, stories that move and inspire people. Our hope is to keep telling them with the support of our neighbors through events like these.”
Each four-pack of the Freedom Seeker beers, available for purchase at the release event, will contain four distinct brews featuring two freedom seekers and two conductors.
Each can will share the story of the freedom seeker’s courageous escape from enslavement and journey to freedom or the conductor’s story as they helped them along the Underground Railroad’s network to freedom.
The initial offering will include a scotch ale, hazy IPA, lager and wheat beer.
“When you visit the museum in Blairsville and read these stories, you can’t help but be broken, amazed and deeply proud,” said Luke McKelvey, of Levity Brewing. “These were true heroes living on the same streets we do, traveling or helping. This collaboration with the Underground Railroad Museum is going to highlight just four of thousands of stories out there. But what an honor to help tell them.”
The Blairsville UGRR will be on hand with information and a mini-exhibit from the Underground Railroad History Center. Musical entertainment for the event will be provided by George Byich of Black Cat Moan.
For more information about the Freedom Seeker Beer Series, call Levity Brewing Co. at (724) 427-5665. To schedule a visit to the Blairsville UGRR History Center or for more information, call (724) 343-1014, or online at undergroundrailroadblairsvillepa.com.
The Blairsville Underground Railroad is a 501c3 organization in Blairsville dedicated to preserving the stories of the brave men, women and children who used this network to freedom.