The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission has awarded $2.3 million in Keystone Historic Preservation Grants to support preservation efforts by historical and heritage organizations, museums, and local governments in 21 counties. Included is $16,250 for Friends of Blairsville Communities to use in renovating the Blairsville Armory at 119 N. Walnut St.
The armory built in 1909 is one of 54 recipients of grants awarded by PHMC through a competitive selection process from 92 eligible applications.
Grant amounts ranged from $5,000 to $25,000 for project grants and $5,000 to $100,000 for construction projects, and all require 50/50 matches.
According to the Friends’ submission to PHMC, “the Blairsville Armory has served its community well in myriad ways for 111 years.
Though beginning to show signs of deterioration, a timely program of upgrades and rehabilitative work will help the armory continue to contribute to the Blairsville community for another 111 years.”
The armory was designed by Pittsburgh architects W.G. Wilkins & Co. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1989.
The Friends plan rehabilitation of the building, with upgrades and repairs focused on making the building Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant, and a welcoming space for a variety of future uses.
”It is rewarding to impact communities in 21 different counties,” said PHMC Executive Director Andrea Lowery. “The selected projects represent the breadth of historic resources that Pennsylvanians value (and) ensures that Pennsylvania’s cultural memory will be preserved for future generations.”
The grants are drawn from the Keystone Recreation, Park & Conservation Fund, which is supported annually from a portion of the state realty transfer tax revenue.