SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Pennsylvania man is being held without bond in the Chatham County Jail in Georgia after his arrest Thursday night on a misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended or revoked license, and felony counts of theft by taking and theft by bringing stolen property into the state.
Michael Aaron Whitfield, 35, also known according to Chatham County Jail records as Michael Aaron Bronson, was stopped by Georgia State Patrol officers from Savannah as he arrived there, 37 hours after he allegedly assaulted a 64-year-old woman, tried to kidnap her 9-year-old granddaughter, and drove off in her car from the Keeper of the Flame assisted living facility where she was employed.
It wasn’t an immediate pull-over, according to Konswello Monroe of the GSP public information office.
“A GSP trooper conducted a felony stop on (Interstate 95 southbound) near mile marker 93 on a stolen vehicle,” Monroe said Friday afternoon. “It took the subject a little longer than usual to pull over, but he eventually did once boxed in by troopers.”
Whitfield/Bronson may eventually be returned to Pennsylvania.
“I am not sure of the speed or lack thereof for extradition,” Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Friday. “I am not sure if he will waive his right to an extradition hearing, which will make it quicker or if he will request a hearing on that. In that case, it could take a few months.”
Whitfield/Bronson faces multiple counts in Blairsville, Indiana County, as well as earlier cases in Greensburg and Monessen, both in Westmoreland County. No docket is yet available regarding any charges for his alleged activity following the Keeper of the Flame assault along state Route 217 in Derry Township.
“My office will work in partnership with Westmoreland County to determine the best course of prosecution with the two matters,” Manzi said. “We will work within the confines of that law as delineated in Commonwealth vs. McPhail, which addresses these situations.”
Commonwealth V. McPhail refers to a 1997 case decided in the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, stemming from a June 1990 matter where Roosevelt E. McPhail allegedly sold small amounts of cocaine to an undercover agent of the state police in Washington County, then told the undercover officer if he wanted to buy a larger amount he’d have to go to Allegheny County, which he did. Eventually, McPhail also sold a second small amount back in Washington County.
Charges were filed in both counties. McPhail pled guilty in Washington County then moved to have charges dismissed in Allegheny County. The trial court there agreed, but state Superior Court reversed that decision, and the Supreme Court upheld prosecution in both counties.
Meanwhile, any confusion surrounding the defendant’s name — listed in various places as Whitfield, Whitfield-Bronson, Bronson-Whitfield and Bronson — will not affect the prosecution, Manzi said.
“We have many defendants with additional names or aliases,” the Indiana County district attorney said.
No defense attorney is listed in any of the dockets for pending cases facing him in Blairsville, Greensburg and Monessen.
