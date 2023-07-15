Blairsville-Derry Township suspect

Charges face Michael Aaron Whitfield, also known as Michael Aaron Whitfield-Bronson, in Blairsville, Derry Township, Greensburg and Monessen.

 Pennsylvania Crimestoppers

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Pennsylvania man is being held without bond in the Chatham County Jail in Georgia after his arrest Thursday night on a misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended or revoked license, and felony counts of theft by taking and theft by bringing stolen property into the state.

Michael Aaron Whitfield, 35, also known according to Chatham County Jail records as Michael Aaron Bronson, was stopped by Georgia State Patrol officers from Savannah as he arrived there, 37 hours after he allegedly assaulted a 64-year-old woman, tried to kidnap her 9-year-old granddaughter, and drove off in her car from the Keeper of the Flame assisted living facility where she was employed.