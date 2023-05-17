Blairsville sign 001.JPG

Stock news photos. Blairsville Borough.

 Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

Blairsville Borough Council members unanimously approved advertising an ordinance outlining the roles and responsibilities of the Blairsville Parks and Recreation board during a borough council meeting Tuesday.

Ordinance 708 gives general guidance on how the parks and rec board is supposed to operate, develops short- and long-term goals and introduces attendance guidelines for board members, according to borough council president John Bertolino.