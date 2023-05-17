Blairsville Borough Council members unanimously approved advertising an ordinance outlining the roles and responsibilities of the Blairsville Parks and Recreation board during a borough council meeting Tuesday.
Ordinance 708 gives general guidance on how the parks and rec board is supposed to operate, develops short- and long-term goals and introduces attendance guidelines for board members, according to borough council president John Bertolino.
Bertolino said the only ordinance the borough could find relating to the responsibilities and expectations of parks and rec board members was from roughly 80 years ago.
“We did have an ordinance, and it was created a long time ago to create the rec board,” Bertolino said. “The only revisions we’ve had recently is changing the number of members on the board. So, (Ordinance 708) sort of consolidates it. We’ll repeal everything else.”
Parks and rec board meetings take place once per month on the second Wednesday of each month. One of the main areas of discussion involved the draft ordinance’s attendance guidelines, which originally stated board members could not miss more than seven meetings in a 12-month period.
“I know people have missed meetings,” Bertolino said. “The majority have missed because of work. And I think that’s legitimate. But as we discussed, if you’re going to miss that many meetings, maybe you ought to think about being on a different board or helping in another way.”
Having to attend seven meetings per year, however, would still allow for board members to miss up to five meetings in a 12-month period, which borough council members thought was too much. So, borough council changed the draft ordinance’s attendance guidelines to require board members to attend nine meetings per year.
“We’re going to change that (attendance clause) from seven meetings to nine meetings in a 12-month period,” Bertolino said. “That way, you’re not missing more than 25 percent of the meetings in a year. ...
“You’ve got to avoid people getting on boards just to say ‘I’m on a board,’ especially the rec board. I mean, there’s a lot of activities, a lot of stuff you have to do.”
The ordinance will be advertised and open to public comments until borough council’s June meeting, when board members will vote to either implement the ordinance or go back to the drawing board.
Also Tuesday, borough council members unanimously passed a variety of other items of business and made a number of announcements, including:
• Advertising Ordinance 709, which outlines the application process to receive handicap parking placards. The borough’s former procedure was unofficial; residents would make a request to the borough, and a borough police officer would investigate to see whether the request was valid. Implementing Ordinance 709 would make the process more official, Bertolino said.
“This is making it more official,” Bertolino said. “They’ll have to fill out an application, (and) they’ll have to have verification from a medical professional that they require ... a handicap placard.”
Ordinance 709, like Ordinance 708, will be advertised for 30 days and voted on during the next borough council meeting.
“If we don’t receive public comments, we’ll release it as-is,” Bertolino said. “If we receive public comments, then we can make the change.”
• Advertising Ordinance 707, which changes the zoning along Route 22 near Dean’s Diner to office commercial. Bertolino said it was the borough’s intention to keep that area as office commercial zoning when council members rezoned the area around 2006.
“Prior to redoing the zoning in 2006, it was accepted as office commercial,” Bertolino said. “It was omitted when the zoning ordinance was released. I think it was an oversight. ... So, we just did this ordinance to add it back into the zoning ordinance.”
• Blairsville Borough police will increase speed enforcement throughout the borough due to speeding complaints along North and South Walnut street. Blairsville Borough Police Chief Louis Sacco said the increased speed enforcement won’t take place until the borough can paint speeding lines on Blairsville roadways, which could take place within the next month.
• The Food Truck Festival will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Blairsville Diamond. The festival will feature more than 12 food trucks, drink vendors, craft vendors, business vendors, a game trailer, bounce houses, kids activities, face painting, music, a 50/50 raffle, a basket raffle and more.
• Blairsville’s Young Men’s Volunteer Fire Company is in need of firefighters and volunteers to help conduct fire company business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.