Blairsville Borough Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a few revisions to the borough’s 2023 budget that council members adopted Dec. 20.
Council president John Bertolino said the revisions were to “clean up” the 2023 budget and correct some minor errors.
The revisions did not affect taxes, according to Bertolino.
One of the revisions was to remove a $33,278 line item under revenue. The borough received that money from TREK Development Group last year to put into escrow for an infrastructure project, but that line item was erroneously carried over to the borough’s 2023 budget.
“That’s the amount TREK gave us to put into escrow for the Grandview Pointe project,” Bertolino said. “That was a one-time hit as revenue, and it ended up getting carried over to the 2023 budget, which, we’re not going to get another $33,000 this year. ... It shouldn’t have been in there. It was an error.”
Another revision borough council approved Tuesday was adding $3,222 in expenditures to cover police department telephone and radio equipment costs.
“There were a couple (line items) for the police department, telephone and radio equipment, that weren’t included (in the 2023 budget),” Bertolino said. “They were always in the budget. For some reason, those lines were left out this year. It’s a relatively small amount, but again, it’s to clean things up and keep things accurate.”
With borough council’s revisions Tuesday, Blairsville’s 2023 budget is now $2,154,029, a $33,278 difference from the $2,187,307 budget borough council approved in December.
Also Tuesday, council members unanimously approved donating a truck from the borough’s recreation department to the Blairsville Cemetery.
Bertolino said the recreation department no longer needs the truck, which won’t be able to pass inspection for much longer.
“(The truck) is registered to be used on road, but it’s getting to the point where it’s no longer going to pass inspection,” Bertolino said. “But it can be used off-road. And our cemetery has a need. They can plow snow, they can do different things. So, we’ll transfer it to them for off-road use.”
In other news Tuesday, borough council approved a number of motions and made a number of announcements, including:
• Council members unanimously approved allocating $65,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to match grants for Blairsville Municipal Authority storm water projects.
• Blairsville Police Chief Louis Sacco gave an update on a countywide grant application by the Blairsville, Indiana Borough, Clymer, Cherry Tree, Homer City and Saltsburg police departments to acquire new police radios. The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency grant was approved mid-December for $581,566 to upgrade portable radios and purchase mobile radios for all municipal police departments in Indiana County. Sacco said the Blairsville police department plans on using its portion of the grant money to purchase 10 portable radios and three mobile radios for the department.
• The police station is slated to remove its old carpeting and replace it with roughly 600 square feet of linoleum flooring. The old carpeting was worn down and became a trip hazard, according to Bertolino.
“As soon as we get the material, our guys can (install the flooring) internally,” Bertolino said. “They did all our flooring in-house. (The project) should cost less than $2,000.”