Blairsville Borough Council on Tuesday unanimously accepted the resignation of part-time Blairsville Police Department patrolman Clinton McChesney.

Blairsville police chief Louis Sacco said McChesney, who worked with the department for nearly a year, resigned due to a lack of availability.

