Blairsville Borough council unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday adopting a declaration of public trust assuring the Murphy lot will remain a green space under Pennsylvania’s parks in perpetuity laws.

Located at 54 East Market St., the Murphy lot, a vacant parcel where the former G.C. Murphy building once stood, is presently owned by the Blairsville Development Community Authority (BCDA) and is considered a green space, which restricts the development of permanent structures on the property for seven years.