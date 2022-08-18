Blairsville Borough council unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday adopting a declaration of public trust assuring the Murphy lot will remain a green space under Pennsylvania’s parks in perpetuity laws.
Located at 54 East Market St., the Murphy lot, a vacant parcel where the former G.C. Murphy building once stood, is presently owned by the Blairsville Development Community Authority (BCDA) and is considered a green space, which restricts the development of permanent structures on the property for seven years.
During a regular council meeting in July, BCDA members raised concerns over the future of the parcel, which would lose its green space status at the end of the seven-year period. The BCDA relies on donations to maintain the Murphy lot, and BCDA member Jennifer Nadzadi said fundraising has been difficult due to the lot’s uncertain status.
“(Potential donors) are leery because they don’t want to donate and then seven years from now somebody buys (the lot) and puts up a building,” said borough solicitor Patrick Dougherty.
The plan to preserve the Murphy lot’s public green space status under Pennsylvania’s parks in perpetuity laws came in two parts, according to Dougherty.
“The first (part) would be a declaration of public trust, basically declaring the Murphy lot to be a ... green space for the borough,” Dougherty said. “So, the borough would be dedicating that parcel under the state law so that everybody would know moving forward that’s the intent of (the lot), to remain as a green space, as a public park.
“And there’s also a resolution for the council to adopt the declaration,” Dougherty said, “and it says ... Blairsville Borough intends to keep this parcel as a park and perpetuity, as evidenced the dedication of public trust attached here, whereas green space and parks are vital to the community and promote a vibrant downtown area. ... The Borough of Blairsville adopts this declaration of public trust for the property known as the Murphy lot ... to be designated as a park and perpetuity.”
Dougherty said that the council’s dedication of public trust and resolution to adopt that dedication is the first step to assuring the Murphy lot’s preservation as a public park. According to council president John Bertolino, the parks in perpetuity resolution would tie future councils to their decision to preserve the parcel’s status.
In other items Tuesday, borough council approved a motion to accept the lowest responsible bidder, whose bid is underneath the borough’s bid threshold, for a parking lot paving project at North Stewart Street and North Avenue.
“We have put out quotations to try to get quotations to pave the parking lot at North Stewart (Street) and North Avenue,” said borough consulting engineer Michael Meyer with Remington and Vernick Engineers. “We sent it to four local paving companies, (Jankovik and Son Asphalt), Gary Lovell Paving, JR Paving and Bryer Paving. We’re anticipating getting those quotes back sometime this week.”
Meyer said Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) did not have to be contacted for the project because the property is less than half an acre.
Also Tuesday, borough council made a number of announcements, including:
• The full-time officer council had approved to hire last month will soon be ready to work.
“Officer Swanson is going through his field training right now,” said Blairsville police chief Louie Sacco said. “He did receive a MPOETC number, Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission number. Hopefully he’ll complete his FTO by the end of the month, and we’ll have him out on the road.”
• The borough has been issuing fewer grass citations for the month of August.
• Contractors are expected to replace the roof on the borough municipal building Friday.