Blairsville Borough council unanimously passed its revised Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance ordinance Tuesday following the ordinance’s public comment hearing in July.

Council members made a variety of changes and clarifications to the ordinance they had proposed last month, including a lower threshold for residential properties to qualify for tax abatement and assurance that tax abatement will carry over with physical property rather than property owners.