Blairsville Borough council unanimously passed its revised Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance ordinance Tuesday following the ordinance’s public comment hearing in July.
Council members made a variety of changes and clarifications to the ordinance they had proposed last month, including a lower threshold for residential properties to qualify for tax abatement and assurance that tax abatement will carry over with physical property rather than property owners.
Ordinance 705 for LERTA tax abatement has a 10-year time frame, with tax abatement decreasing by 10 percent each year. To qualify, commercial property owners must spend at least $50,000 in real property improvements, and residential property owners must spend at least $25,000 in real property improvements.
“Improvements to real property must amount to more than $25,000 for residential, $50,000 for commercial,” the ordinance read. “Ordinary maintenance and upkeep are not considered improvements.”
Modular homes do not qualify for the program, and there are no application fees. The ordinance applies only to properties located within Blairsville Borough.
Although home owners must spend $25,000 to qualify, and developers $50,000, the tax abatement would apply only to the increased assessed value of the property.
In other words, if a homeowner spent $25,000 renovating their $100,000 home, and the home’s assessed value increased to $115,000, LERTA tax abatement would apply only to the $15,000 increase in value — not the total amount spent on improvements or the total assessed value of the home after improvements.
So, regardless of a property’s assessed value after improvements, which would affect how much tax abatement property owners can receive, qualification for tax abatement is contingent on how much property owners spend — not how much their property increases in value.
Although council members initially wanted to make LERTA qualification contingent on increased assessed value, borough solicitor Patrick Dougherty said doing so would be a “logistical nightmare.”
“When I met with the assessment office, their concern (was) because they do not do the assessment until after the construction is completed ... you would have a situation where people would be in limbo waiting to see what that assessed value is,” Dougherty said. “When I met with the tax claim bureau, they said, ‘You can’t do it based on assessed increase. It has to be on what you spend.’”
In July’s public comment hearing, Bertolino said the council’s primary goal in adopting a LERTA ordinance is to encourage new development in the borough, “whether it’s fixing distressed properties or building new construction.” He emphasized that the LERTA ordinance is meant to apply to larger-scale projects rather than general maintenance.
Bertolino said now that Blairsville’s LERTA ordinance has been approved, the next step would involve working with Indiana County commissioners and the River Valley School District so they can draft their LERTA ordinances accordingly.
“It doesn’t make a whole lot of sense if (the county and River Valley) aren’t on board,” Dougherty said. “My experience is the county wants these done; they’re going to get on board. The school district has already done it with neighboring communities, I believe Burrell Township, and we’re keeping their abatement schedule, so I don’t foresee an issue. ... They will pass their own (LERTA ordinance) based on ours.”