Blairsville-Derry Township suspect

Charges face Michael Aaron Whitfield, also known as Michael Aaron Whitfield-Bronson, in Blairsville, Derry Township, Greensburg and Monessen.

 Courtesy Pennsylvania Crimestoppers

It’s over.

Thirty-seven hours after a 64-year-old Blairsville woman was attacked and carjacked outside the Keeper of the Flame assisted living facility, her alleged assailant was in custody in the Savannah area of Georgia.