It’s over.
Thirty-seven hours after a 64-year-old Blairsville woman was attacked and carjacked outside the Keeper of the Flame assisted living facility, her alleged assailant was in custody in the Savannah area of Georgia.
Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Michael Aaron Whitfield, 35, who was charged with attempted murder and related offenses regarding the early Wednesday carjacking, was taken into custody in Chatham County, Ga.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said it was advised at 7:10 p.m. Thursday that Georgia State Patrol conducted a traffic stop, after which Whitfield was taken into custody.
Troopers said Whitfield was stopped in a stolen Ford F-250 truck, that had been taken Wednesday morning from Taylor Services Inc., one of several businesses Whitfield allegedly rifled along state Route 217.
State police spokeswoman Trooper Tristan Tappe said the man also tried to break into Mugs Tavern, Lees Ice Cream and Kettle Dad BBQ, before entering Kettle Dad and taking money from there.
Details about the arrest and likely extradition back to Pennsylvania were not available at press time. Georgia State Patrol staffers in Troop F, including the Savannah/Chatham County area, said they could not confirm or deny details of the capture over the phone.
It was 700 miles south of an area where Whitfield faces multiple charges, in Monessen and Greensburg as well as Blairsville and Derry Township.
Eleven months ago, the alleged genesis of what became a bloody crime spree in the Kiski-Conemaugh Valley, with law enforcement from multiple counties looking for Whitfield, came in an incident in the Monongahela Valley, 49 miles away.
An alleged drug deal in Monessen on Aug. 13, 2022, led to charges being filed on June 5 of this year, and the arrest on June 16 of Whitfield, 35, also known as Whitfield-Bronson and Bronson-Whitfield by some accounts, but known as Whitfield on an Indiana County court docket.
His subsequent release on reduced bond led to a series of events, including carjacking, attempted homicide and attempted kidnapping early Wednesday in Blairsville, and thefts of cash and a truck in Derry Township, for which authorities in Indiana, Westmoreland and Allegheny counties have been alerted regarding to Whitfield.
Pennsylvania Crimestoppers offered a $2,000 reward for information that led to the capture of Whitfield, with what court records say are addresses in Greensburg, Belle Vernon, and Frackville in Schuylkill County (according to a Facebook page).
State police in Troop A, including Indiana, Greensburg and Kiski Valley barracks, sought Whitfield for the attempted murder of a 64-year-old woman, the theft of her car from outside Morewood Towers and the adjacent Keeper of the Flame assisted living facility where the woman was employed, and the attempted kidnapping of the woman’s 9-year-old granddaughter.
Or, as detailed by Trooper Hayden Blough in an affidavit filed with Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr., “(the woman) reported that a Black male approached her and cut her throat with a box cutter. The Black male then stole her vehicle and fled the scene. (Her) granddaughter was able to flee” after her initial bid to do so was thwarted by the assailant.
The woman was flown to Forbes Regional Hospital for treatment of cuts to her neck and face. The granddaughter later detailed her story to a caseworker at The Care Center of Indiana County.
State police in the Kiski Valley said Whitfield also tried to break into multiple businesses along state Route 217 in Derry Township but was mostly unsuccessful. Troopers said he did break into Kettle Dad Barbecue and then stole the truck, which has Pennsylvania license plate XLE-1209, and had the keys left in it when it was stolen.
In a report issued by Pennsylvania Crimestoppers, state police said the suspect later identified as Whitfield had an injured arm and was bleeding.
Charges filed with Bell against Whitfield include attempted criminal homicide, felony counts of attempted kidnapping and attempted kidnapping of a minor, robbery to inflict serious bodily injury and robbery of a motor vehicle, and aggravated assault, as well as misdemeanors including two counts of recklessly endangering another person, and terroristic threats.
Whitfield’s story goes back to an incident detailed in an affidavit filed with Monessen Magisterial District Judge Wayne P. Vlasic by Monessen City Police Department Officer Justin P. Woodard.
Woodard wrote that he was assisting a Mon Valley EMS crew that was treating a woman who had overdosed in Monessen’s Westgate Manor apartments, when he observed the attention two men were giving to the victim — one of whom was identified as “Whitfield-Bronson (who had) active warrants out for his arrest.”
A short time after the Aug. 13, 2022, encounter, Whitfield-Bronson was taken into custody.
In December 2022, Woodard wrote, the state police Greensburg Regional Laboratory determined that Whitfield-Brownson had 40.76 grams of crack-cocaine and 22.13 grams of powdered cocaine in his possession.
On June 16, Whitfield was arraigned before Vlasic on felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and misdemeanor counts of drug and paraphernalia possession, and was jailed on $10,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing July 21 before Vlasic.
On June 30, according to court records, Vlasic reduced that bond to 10 percent of that $10,000, and Whitfield posted that on June 7, five days before the incident outside the Keeper of the Flame assisted living facility.
Meanwhile, according to an affidavit by City of Greensburg Police Department Patrolman Austin Pennington, Whitfield stopped off at Harvey Avenue apartment in Greensburg where he was allowed to spend the night — and at 4:30 p.m. on July 10, less than 38 hours before the Blairsville assault, Whitfield stole the keys to his host’s white Ford Victoria bearing Pennsylvania registration LTP-9455.
The car owner sought to contact Whitfield but, Pennington wrote, “the defendant intentionally shut his phone off to avoid further communication with him,” after which Greensburg police were called.
Felony counts of receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking of movable property, as well as a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a motor or other vehicle, were filed against Whitfield (or Whitfield-Bronson as listed in his Westmoreland County dockets) with Greensburg Magisterial District Judge Chris Flanigan.
That docket said a preliminary hearing was pending.
