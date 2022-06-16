Members of the former Blairsville Senior High School Class of 1972 will celebrate their 50th year class reunion on Aug. 20. Former classmates are invited to the occasion, which will be held at the Blairsville VFW. Social hour will be from 5 to 6 p.m., with a program and dinner to follow.
The dinner will be a buffet and a cash bar will be available. The program will include a welcome by Dr. Randall Beatty, class president, class trivia and recognition of those classmates who have passed away. The event will be casual. Classmates are encouraged to wear their letter jackets and Bobcat apparel.
The deadline to make reservations is Aug. 1. Send checks ($35 per person or $70 per couple) payable to Cindy Barbi, 350 Turner Drive, Blairsville, PA 15717, before that date.
A block of rooms is reserved at the Hampton Inn outside of Blairsville at a reduced cost of $169/night until July 20.
Email barbifamily@verizon.net for any questions.