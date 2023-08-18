The Blairsville community yard sales will be offered today, Saturday and Sunday.
Sales will be held at the following homes:
204 E. Brown St. (Saturday only); 310 E. Brown St.; 185 S. Brady St.; 214 Old William Penn Highway (today and Saturday); 130 Reed Ave. (Saturday only); 52 W. Campbell St.; 275 S. Spring St.; 381 S. Spring St.; 405 S. Spring St.; 619 S. Spring St. (Saturday only); 33 Vine St.; 229 S Stewart St.; 300 McArthur St. (today and Saturday); 189 Maple Ave. (Saturday only); 102 W. 1st Ave.; 308 N. Morrow St. (today and Saturday only); 317 N. Morrow St.; 382 N. Liberty St.; 210 S. Morrow St. (Saturday and Sunday only); 530 Turner Drive (Saturday and Sunday only); 244 Railroad Ave. (today and Saturday only); 146 S. Walnut St.; 317 Heybert Drive (Saturday and Sunday only); 390 Morewood Ave. (today and Saturday only); 303 Patton Ave. (today and Saturday only); 251 Bently Drive (today and Saturday only); 24 Decker St. (today and Saturday only); and 173 Jonnet Road.
