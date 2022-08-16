The Blairsville Community Yard Sales will be offered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Please note that some locations will only participate on certain days.
August 16, 2022
Sales will be held at the following homes: 405 Morewood Ave., Friday and Saturday until 2 p.m.; 381, 405 and 619 S. Spring St.; 155 N. Spring St.; 175 Artley Ave., Saturday and Sunday; 607 S. Walnut St.; 484 Strangford Road, Saturday and Sunday; 200 E. Chestnut, Friday and Saturday; 260 Evans Ave.; 119 Wedges Court Drive; 117 N. Stewart St.; 185 and 190 S. Brady St.; 270 S. Brady St., Saturday only; 309 N. Brady St., Friday and Saturday; 502 Indiana Ave.; 51 and 460 S. Liberty St.; 55 W. First Ave.; 105 Cornell Ave., Saturday only; 587 Campbell’s Mill Road; 303 Patton Ave.; 370 E. Burrell St.; 308 and 317 N. Morrow St.; 35 Hill St., Saturday only; 175 Cornell St., Interchange Center; 432 Old Indiana Road and 5 E. Market St.
