Yard sale sign

The Blairsville Community Yard Sales will be offered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with sales at homes on the following streets: Penn Drive; Maple Avenue; East Brown; Campbell Road in the Smith Plan (limited time on Friday and Saturday at 10 a.m.); South Walnut; corner of Spring and Sutton; North Morrow; East Campbell Street; South Stewart; corner of Old Indiana Road and Barrondale Drive; Morewood Avenue; Old William Penn Highway; North Brady; South Brady; East Market; South Liberty; North Spring; McArthur; Blaire Road; North Spring; South Spring; North Walnut; Evans Avenue; High; Willow Court; Route 217; East Chestnut; Deluca Avenue; Third Avenue, by the Little League field; and Oak Lane.