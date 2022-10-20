BLAIRSVILLE.jpg
Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

Blairsville Borough Council on Tuesday unanimously approved advertising to rezone a vacant parking lot along 1 Old William Penn Highway from low-density residential to light industrial to allow an auto repair shop to move into the empty parcel.

Given the borough’s current zoning ordinances, the auto repair shop would not be allowed to operate within a low-density residential zoning area. So, council president John Bertolino moved to advertise rezoning the 5-acre lot from low-density residential to light industrial and to add “auto repair shop” to a list of special exceptions under light industrial zoning.