Blairsville Borough Council on Tuesday unanimously approved advertising to rezone a vacant parking lot along 1 Old William Penn Highway from low-density residential to light industrial to allow an auto repair shop to move into the empty parcel.
Given the borough’s current zoning ordinances, the auto repair shop would not be allowed to operate within a low-density residential zoning area. So, council president John Bertolino moved to advertise rezoning the 5-acre lot from low-density residential to light industrial and to add “auto repair shop” to a list of special exceptions under light industrial zoning.
“So, (Tuesday night) we (voted) just to advertise the changes,” Bertolino said. “Then, at our next council meeting, we (will) have a public hearing, and because there are residents, it’s a residential area, we (will) have to notify all the property owners, and then at the public hearing, they have an opportunity to give feedback and make comments.”
Bertolino said because borough council is classifying “auto repair shops” as a special exception under light industrial zoning, they will have more control over granting similar zoning variances.
“Anything in special exceptions, they would have to come for approval,” Bertolino said. “Again, it would be listed under (light industrial), but there can be restrictions about buffers. ... Nobody wants to see a bunch of cars sitting there under disrepair. We try to prevent that as much as possible.”
Bertolino said the proposed location along Old William Penn Highway has enough buffer room that cars sitting in disrepair shouldn’t be an issue or an eyesore to people driving by.
Blairsville borough council will hold a public hearing about rezoning the lot at its regular voting meeting in November. Then, after receiving public comments and listening to any remarks or concerns during the public hearing, borough council will vote to either approve or deny the requested zoning variance.
In other news Tuesday, the Blairsville Borough Police Department along with the Indiana Borough Police Department and four other municipalities, submitted a Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) grant application that would cover 100 percent of police radio costs as well as retention and recruitment funds.
The grant application was a concerted effort among the Blairsville Borough, Indiana Borough, Clymer, Cherry Tree, Homer City and Saltsburg police departments. The six departments applied for the grant together, with one application, because each department needed new radios, and applying as a group could increase their chances of getting awarded.
“Anymore, when applying for grants, it’s better to do it as a group with different municipalities,” said Blairsville police chief Louis Sacco, “because lots of times, when you have a governmental agency, it’s either the federal government or the state ... administratively, it’s a lot cheaper for them to distribute (the funding) to one (grant application) than have it be distributed to several different departments.
“And for a lot of the grants, they’ve been looking for intergovernmental cooperation, and what (applying together) does is promote intergovernmental cooperation.”
For Blairsville’s portion of the grant application, borough police are looking for $107,526 to cover radio as well as officer retention and recruitment costs, which would be split over a two-year time span.
“Within the first year, (we would spend) $67,526 for radios (and) $37,000 for retention and recruitment,” Sacco said. “And then the second year, we would just be spending $3,000 on retention and recruitment. So, Blairsville’s total end on that grant would be $107,526. It’s a big chunk of money.”
Sacco said Indiana Borough police chief Justin Schawl and Indiana District Attorney office manager Lexi Rieger were instrumental in applying for the grant. Though, Sacco doesn’t expect to find out whether the grant application will be awarded until December at the earliest.
Although this was the first time Sacco has worked with other municipalities on a joint grant application, he said he hopes to submit similar grant applications with local police departments in the future.
“If there’s something out there (for which) a grant is available that all the departments need, then we’re not going to hesitate putting our heads together and doing this again,” Sacco said.
Also Tuesday, Blairsville Borough council made a number of announcements:
• Blairsville Borough police received 10 body cameras, one for each officer. Officers underwent body camera training and signed the body camera policy approved by borough council. All 10 of the body cameras are now in use.
• Borough police are looking to apply for a USDA grant for 2023 police vehicles. Sacco said the price of police vehicles has risen significantly, with one car alone costing more than $40,000. The grant would cover 55 percent of the vehicle costs. Sacco said borough council must decide whether to apply for one or two cars in the grant application.
• Blairsville’s Halloween Parade, sponsored by the Blairsville Volunteer Fire Department, will begin at 6 p.m. Oct. 31 and will span from the Blairsville bandstand, located off West Market Street by Veterans Memorial Park, to Spring Street.
“There will be some awards given out,” said council vice president Albert Dettorre. “Everyone who participates and dresses gets a treat.”
• Trick-or-treat in Blairsville will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Those who wish to participate should turn on their porch lights.