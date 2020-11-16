Blairsville Elementary School will be closed to in-person instruction for a week beginning today, according to a letter posted Sunday at b-ssd.org.
Dr. Charles Koren, acting superintendent of the Blairsville-Saltsburg School District, said in the letter the decision “comes as a result of the District being notified this weekend of yet another positive case at Blairsville Elementary School.”
The letter reports two staff cases in Blairsville, and says more than 10 staff members and students are in quarantine.
Families were thanked for their “continued patience.”
“Great thought and research went into this decision; however, we regret the hardships this may cause for some of our families,” Koren said in the letter.
“At this time, we believe that is the right step to take for the health and safety of our district families, staff, and the community at large, especially to protect our students and staff.”
The district’s other schools — Saltsburg Elementary, Blairsville Middle/
High School and Saltsburg Middle/High School — will remain open “as we have no active cases at SES and only one case between BMHS & SMHS,” Koren wrote.
Blairsville Elementary School students will have virtual instruction.
Koren said district officials will “continue monitoring the situation weekly and proceed on a week-by-week basis.”
“We are committed to providing you with timely and accurate updates on the best recommendations and guidance from our public health authorities,” he wrote.
The district has a COVID-19 dashboard available at the top of its website.