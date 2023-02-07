Food pantry receives grant from Elks

FROM LEFT, Elks’ Chaplain Tom Goldberg, Hebron Food Pantry Director Donna Kislak, Elks’ Esquire Dwight Cobler, Exalted Ruler Mike Ritts and Loyal Knight Ron McAdams took part in an award presentation.

 CHAUNCEY ROSS/Dispatch photo

Blairsville’s Elks Lodge No. 406 recently awarded a Gratitude Grant of $1,000 to the food pantry program at Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church. The lodge in recent months has shared funding from the National Elks Foundation with those who serve the Blairsville area.

The church will continue its assistance to individuals and families facing food insecurity in Blairsville and surrounding areas from Black Lick to Derry. Contending with increasing costs of storing and distributing food to those in need, Hebron Food Pantry will be enabled to continue its service to an average of 88 families during its twice-annual major food distributions and respond to those facing emergency needs on a monthly basis.