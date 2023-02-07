Blairsville’s Elks Lodge No. 406 recently awarded a Gratitude Grant of $1,000 to the food pantry program at Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church. The lodge in recent months has shared funding from the National Elks Foundation with those who serve the Blairsville area.
The church will continue its assistance to individuals and families facing food insecurity in Blairsville and surrounding areas from Black Lick to Derry. Contending with increasing costs of storing and distributing food to those in need, Hebron Food Pantry will be enabled to continue its service to an average of 88 families during its twice-annual major food distributions and respond to those facing emergency needs on a monthly basis.
“Through the Elks National Foundation, we are in a position to become good community participants, meaning that we can give back to our community,” Elks Exalted Rule Mike Ritts said. “We know, too, that the food pantry performs a very important role in the community and recognizing that, we wish to donate this money to you, to help you continue your program.”
“We have been providing food for about 35 years,” food pantry organizer Donna Kislak said.
“In December, we had 78 families. We have done as many as 150. Boy Scouts collect food in Blairsville to help us, and we rely on the Blairsville ministerium as well our congregation to provide food. We do not turn anyone away who has a need.”
Those facing an urgent need for food in the area may visit the Hebron Lutheran Church office during daily business hours to request assistance.