BLAIRSVILLE — On Wednesday, the nation will pay homage to its deceased veterans and military heroes. While COVID-19 has curtailed most ceremonies and parades that would have marked the occasion, a long-standing community tradition continues in Blairsville as more than 500 flags have been unfurled in local cemeteries.
The Blairsville Veterans Flag Committee, including members of the Blairsville American Legion — in cooperation with the cemetery staff and numerous other volunteers — hoisted 537 flags on Saturday on the great lawn on both sides of the main entrance to the Blairsville Cemetery, marking the 30th year the flags have been placed on display there.
The Blairsville Cemetery is the final resting place for more than 1,100 veterans dating to the Revolutionary War through the current Iraqi/Afghanistan conflicts. The committee honors these veterans by displaying the flags three times a year: Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Veterans Day. The flags are donated by families to honor their deceased veteran family member.
“Each veteran is honored once every year. Veterans with last names beginning A to K are honored on Memorial Day. Veteran names L to Z are honored on Veterans Day. On Fourth of July we place the flags only to honor Americans,” said Jim Kissock, a committee member.
Harold Thomas initiated the concept of placing donated veterans’ funeral flags (which are draped over a veteran’s casket and presented to family members during a funeral with military honors) at the Blairsville Cemetery in 1990 after receiving many inquiries from the families of deceased veterans.
“My father was a full-time member of the National Guard at the time,” said Lyn Thomas McRorie, who is also president of the Historical Society of the Blairsville Area. “After veterans passed away, their families would ask my dad what they should do with the veteran’s flag presented to them at the military funeral. That is when he came up with the idea to start a flag display.”
Since then, the number of donated flags has grown to more than 1,000. Blairsville-area deceased veterans from the Blairsville, Josephine, Blacklick and Torrance ZIP codes qualify to participate in the flag program. Any veterans buried in the Blairsville and SS. Simon and Jude Church cemeteries are included.
“You don’t have to live in those ZIP codes, but if you are buried here you qualify,” said Kissock.
The Blairsville Veterans Flag Committee was formed in 2014.
While it may seem like a daunting task to complete the three-step installation, the committee has devised a master plan to keep the process an easy one.
“Each of us committee members has a specific responsibility. Everybody takes this as serious as possible. We work together very well,” said Kissock.
The committee developed a control chart that coordinates the veterans’ names with the corresponding location on the map.
“The mapping system has been improved drastically because of the growth of the number of flags donated for the project,” Kissock said.
“These guys get it ready to go. There is a lot of work behind the scenes,” said committee member Judy McAtee. “Then on the day the flags go up there is a lot of work and we get many volunteers to help us.”
Committee member Tom Christopher takes care of the maintenance of the flagpole holes throughout the year by keeping them free from grass cuttings and mud. He keeps them clear of debris and ready for the committee to paint each hole blue so the volunteers know where to place each pole.
The poles are stored on a trailer at the cemetery. When it is time to install the poles, Bob “Bud” McConnell drives his tractor from Route 217 to pull the trailer along each row, so the poles can be unloaded.
“It makes our job so much easier. We’ve had so many people like Bud volunteering their time and equipment to help us get the job done,” Kissock said. “It used to take us two days to put them up. We have so many volunteers who come here now that we are able to do everything — poles, flags, markers — in two hours.”
McAtee coordinates the metal grave markers, keeping them in alphabetical order to assure the process of placing them in the appropriate row goes as smoothly as possible. They purchase the markers through the James Ferguson Funeral Home, which also contributes donations to defray the cost of the markers.
“When a family donates a flag, Jim (Kissock) adds the name, birth and death year on the marker using brass letters,” McAtee said.
The flags are stored in barrels marked specifically for each row, so volunteers know exactly which flags go in each row. The barrels of flags are trucked out to each row after the poles are installed. Then the markers are placed row by row as well.
“There is a rhythm to this. If you do everything right, they go up fast,” Christopher said. “Poles, markers, flags.”
McAtee coordinates the team of more than 40 volunteers who show up regardless of the weather to place the 15-foot flagpoles, respectfully raise the flags and place the markers.
“We have had tremendous response. This community is unbelievable,” Kissock said. “In addition to the Blairsville area, we have had volunteers from Johnstown, Ebensburg and Indiana. We have some guys who come because they just want to be here when we put up the flags. They may be too old to actually do anything. They want to be a part of this.”
Kissock credits members of the business community for their continued support. Vic Nastase, superintendent of the Blairsville and SS. Simon and Jude Church cemeteries, can always be counted on for his assistance with the flag installations and providing storage space for the poles and supplies. The committee also extends gratitude to Bergman Hardware for donating poles and supplies.
The committee is comprised of veterans and civilians who share a common reason for keeping this flag display a Blairsville tradition.
“This is important to me because I did not serve in the military, but people I love have served in the military. It is showing respect,” said McAtee.
Many of the committee members are also part of the Blairsville Military Service Group who participate in military funeral services for veterans.
“We have many people who help us who are not veterans, but they are patriots,” said committee member and Vietnam veteran Bill Swanson.
“We never want to forget our veterans. This is a way of remembering them once a year,” Kissock said. “We appreciate what they have done for us.”
In addition to honoring the veterans, the committee wants to honor their families.
“These families still support their veterans. They come back every year to see that little marker with the flag,” Kissock said. “We do this to honor the memory of the veterans but also the sacrifice of their families.”
A full roster of all veterans recognized by the flag display is available on the Blairsville Cemetery website. A chart listing the row location of a veteran being honored is taped to the window of the cemetery office while the flags are in place.
The poles, flags and markers will be taken down at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. New volunteers are always welcome.