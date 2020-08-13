If you happen to be at a backyard barbecue cornhole game with Brian Knupp, make sure you’re on his team.
Knupp, of Josephine, qualified last weekend as a professional in the sport after finishing ninth in advanced singles at the American Cornhole League World Championships.
The 20-year-old Blairsville High School graduate finished the tournament with the fourth-best record of 256 competitors.
He even got to practice on the boards used in ESPN’s televised broadcast of the event.
“The atmosphere was amazing,” said Knupp. “When I saw all the people there throwing, I was kind of like star-struck. … It got in my head.”
While his matches were not televised, his parents, Tom and Kelly Knupp, were able to watch on Facebook Live.
Knupp said there were 130 boards set up under one roof at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill, S.C.
“It was quite the spectacle,” he said.
Though she was disappointed she didn’t get to watch in person, Kelly Knupp said she was thankful she and Tom were able to follow along on Facebook.
“We followed the bracket online to keep up with his progress. During times like this I’m thankful for technology,” she said.
Turning pro means Knupp is permitted to compete in at least three of the five ACL tournaments held each year around the country. And with the growing popularity of the game, there’s money to be won. Knupp said the ACL had a purse of $256,000 this year split among a number of winners.
Unlike the plywood boards that most people who play are familiar with, Knupp said the boards used by professionals are much firmer so the bags don’t bounce. And the bags used by the pros, he said, “have a slick side and a stick side” — one used to slide a bag onto the board, the other to stick it in a strategic location.
Hand-eye coordination apparently comes naturally for Knupp. When he was 8 years old, he became a world champion in horseshoe pitching. He bested three other boys for the title in the junior boys and girls Division 9 at the 2008 World Championship Horseshoe Pitching Tournament in York.
Knupp started playing cornhole about four years ago, when he and his brother, Shawn, now 13, got their dad a set of Pittsburgh Pirates-themed boards for Father’s Day. After playing quite a bit in their backyard, Brian and Tom began competing in regional doubles tournaments, and now Shawn is trying his hand at it as well, under his older brother’s tutelage. (Now Shawn is even better than his father, Knupp says.)
About eight months ago, Knupp began playing in a weekly league in Bolivar, and what he enjoys most is the camaraderie.
“It’s a good, fun sport. What keeps me going is that cornhole people are the nicest people you could ever be associated with,” he said. “It’s become a family.”