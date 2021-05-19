BLAIRSVILLE — The new look of Blairsville Borough leadership continued to take form Tuesday with the parceling out of some responsibilities held by recently-departed Borough Manager Tim Evans.
The council itself had somewhat of a new look too. All members attended in person and shed their face masks for the first time since February 2020.
Council formally appointed Beth Ratkus, part of the business office team, to serve as secretary and to oversee budget and finance matters and authorized her to sign checks; the board appointed Jody Poorbaugh to take charge of human resources issues, retroactive to May 1; and council appointed Jerry Seitz, a member of the planning commission, to serve as interim code enforcement officer.
The board also named councilman Ab Dettorre, the president pro tem of the board, to be one of three people authorized to sign checks for the borough.
No timeline was offered for the eventual hiring of a new borough manager, who likely would take on all those duties.
Blairsville Municipal Authority, which had separately retained Evans as manager, has been operating under its capable staff and the interested leadership of its board of directors in the absence of a day-to-day chief administrator, said Council President John Bertolino.
Evans, the borough manager since 2006 and head of the sewage agency the last five years, resigned May 1 to move on to “other opportunities” that he didn’t publicly discuss.
Evans’ departure created the second major leadership vacancy in less than two months. Police Chief Michael Allman retired March 14.
Council may be in a position to hire a new chief at its June meeting, Bertolino said.
Meanwhile, council on Tuesday was told that the borough is still taking applications for full-time and part-time police officer positions, and that the Civil Service Commission is preparing to conduct an examination to rank candidates for full-time officers.
Dettorre, chairman of the police and fire committee, said the physical test would be offered before the written exam.
In other business, council:
• Hired David Fairman, of Indiana — the recently retired director of Indiana Borough Public Works Department — as a part-time laborer with Blairsville’s street crew at $19.18 an hour for a maximum 20 hours a week.
• Accepted a quote of $17,000 from Mike Sloskey Construction, of New Alexandria, to replace the shingled roof of the garage and shop building shared by the borough and the municipal authority behind the borough office building.
Consulting engineer Michael Meyer discouraged council from accepting a slightly lower price for installation of a metal roof. Council agreed that the engineer’s review of the project and the municipal authority board’s acceptance of the quote also would be required to move forward with the work.
• Authorized Meyer to write specifications for demolition of a house that the borough purchased at 123 N. Stewart St., near the recreation center, and to advertise for bids on asbestos abatement and to tear the house down. Meyer said the house probably would stand until at least July, allowing time for Blairsville Young Men’s Volunteer Fire Department to use the house for four more drills that would involve tearing into walls and breaking down doors.
• Queried Meyer on the projects that the borough could possibly undertake with its estimated share of $700,000 from the American Rescue Plan federal grant.
“You hear different things, you see different things; no one is sure yet” what the money could be spent on, Meyer told council.
• Authorized Meyer to advertise the specifications for a summer street resurfacing project estimated to cost $35,000 to $45,000.
• Heard an update on Blairsville Community Development Authority’s plan for the short-term overhaul of the former G.C. Murphy Building site at East Market and South Stewart streets.
• Authorized BCDA form a committee to investigate the logistics of decoratively illuminating the Bairdstown Bridge.
• Was told by Councilman Ron Evanko that the Parks and Recreation Department has decided to sell the equipment from the shuttered skateboarding park next to the community center and to convert the space to tennis courts.