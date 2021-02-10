The Blairsville Public Library continues to offer Grab ‘N Go services in February. You can call (724) 459-6077 or email blpub@comcast.net or blairsville publib@gmail.com to reserve books, audio books and DVDs.
The library hours remain Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. If you know how to access the library’s catalog online at blairsvillpubliclibrary.org, you can reserve your books that way as well.
Story time for preschoolers is geared for Pre-K through 5 years old. One and all are welcome to view the library’s story time. The videos are posted on Wednesdays, and the link to the You Tube channel can be viewed on the Blairsville Public Library’s Facebook page.
Join the library for Teen Spa Day on Feb. 20 at 2 p.m. We will be making body acne scrub, dry shampoo and other DIY health products. Sign up by contacting the library. A packet of supplies will be provided to pick up in our Grab ‘N Go area, and then you can create along with Miss Kristi on that Saturday via Zoom.
In February the library continues Chef Rob’s virtual Winter Food Festival.
On Feb. 20, 3 p.m.: Tomato Basil Mozzarella Quesadillas, Panko Chicken Milanese and the Ultimate Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookie. Sign up through the library and you will receive the recipe packet to cook along with Chef Rob. You are also able to chat your cooking questions to him.