INDIANA — A Blairsville man wanted on both sides of the Indiana-Armstrong county line is in the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $500 bond after his arrest for the theft of beer from a Sheetz convenience store in Blairsville.
Brian George Swanlek, 50, who also has addresses in the Indiana area, was arraigned Thursday morning before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl on a third-degree felony count of retail theft.
In a news release, Blairsville Police Chief Louis J. Sacco said a Sheetz customer stopped officers, advising them that Swanlek had stolen the beer.
Sacco said his officers found Swanlek at the intersection of East Market and North Brady streets in possession of the stolen beer.
“Officers then reviewed video footage to confirm that Swanlek had taken the beer without paying Sheetz,” Sacco said. “It was then later discovered that Swanlek had bench warrants out of Armstrong County.”
On March 25, Swanlek was charged by state police at Troop D, Kittanning, with a third-degree felony count of retail theft, as well as misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and receiving stolen property, in a case out of East Franklin Township.
Swanlek waived an April 5 hearing before Kittanning Magisterial District Judge James H. Owen, after which his bond in Armstrong County was changed from $5,000 monetary to $5,000 unsecured and he was released from the county jail in Kittanning.
Swanlek then was scheduled to appear for formal arraignment on May 10 at the Armstrong County Courthouse, but failed to do so.
According to court records, there also are a number of active and inactive dockets mentioning Swanlek in Indiana County.
