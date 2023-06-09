73979774

INDIANA — A Blairsville man wanted on both sides of the Indiana-Armstrong county line is in the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $500 bond after his arrest for the theft of beer from a Sheetz convenience store in Blairsville.

Brian George Swanlek, 50, who also has addresses in the Indiana area, was arraigned Thursday morning before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl on a third-degree felony count of retail theft.