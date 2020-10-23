DERRY TOWNSHIP — A Blairsville man has been jailed in Greensburg to face more than two dozen charges after a special investigative team of state troopers accused him of stealing trailers and ATVs and breaking into rented storage units over the past month along Route 22.
Michael Hamrock, 43, was formally charged Tuesday before Judge Mark Bilik in Bradenville District Court. Bilik set bond at $25,000 and set a preliminary hearing for Wednesday.
Investigators with the state police motor vehicle theft task force traced Hamrock’s steps to the storage units since Sept. 19 and accused him of stealing two rifles, a shotgun, a compound bow and a crossbow from eight storage sheds and selling the weapons to a firearms dealer in Indiana County.
Investigators cracked the theft ring last Friday, according to court papers, when residents of Buckhorn Lane contacted police to say they saw people taking items and equipment into a wooded area, where troopers armed with a search warrant seized most of the remaining stolen property.
According to the criminal complaint, Hamrock and two companions early in the crime wave stole a Linhia brand all-terrain vehicle, sold it and used the cash to buy a truck to haul more of the ill-gotten booty.
Hamrock and the others, who have not yet been charged, took transport trailers, specialty tools and pieces of heavy equipment from work sites owned by construction and drilling companies in Derry Township; drilling equipment mounted on a double-axle trailer from a well site in Bell Township; three utility terrain vehicles and a transport trailer belonging to Diamond Technical Services; and a Caterpillar material handler owned by Penn Line Drilling Company near Route 22.
Troopers charged him with seven counts of theft, four counts each of burglary and criminal trespass and two counts of receiving stolen property, all felonies, and eight misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief.
Hamrock also faces a drug and paraphernalia possession charge in Blairsville District Court, where a preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 2 before Judge Robert Bell.