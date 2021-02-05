TORRANCE — A Blairsville man awaits court actions next month on charges stemming from an incident of an abandoned car along the Conemaugh River in the Torrance area of Derry Township, Westmoreland County.
State police in the Kiski Valley filed charges Jan. 27 against Mitchell Lee Hillis.
Hillis, 21, was quoted in a state police affidavit as telling troopers he crashed his fiancee’s car over an embankment off Torrance Road on Jan. 21 at approximately 10 p.m. State police said he walked away from the crash site, but someone else walking on a nearby trail the following morning saw the 2011 Kia Forte along the shore of the Conemaugh and called 911.
According to the affidavit filed by Trooper Gregory P. Frank with the Bradenville Magisterial District Court, the car was traced through its registration to a Blairsville woman. In turn, she told state and Blairsville police her fiance was driving the car the previous night and had crashed it.
“I was drinking (Jan. 21) at my house,” Hillis is quoted in Frank’s affidavit. “I then left to go to a friend’s house over off Torrance Road. He wasn’t home, so I turned around to come back home.”
However, according to Hillis in the affidavit, he fell asleep.
“I then didn’t know what to do,” Hillis was quoted as saying, “and called my brother to come pick me up and take me home.”
The next morning, authorities said no one was found in or near that car.
“It had come off a trail,” Blairsville Fire Chief George Burkley said.
Indiana County Emergency Management said its counterpart in Westmoreland County dispatched Blairsville’s volunteer firefighters, then Black Lick’s volunteers. According to Westmoreland County officials, Bradenville, New Alexandria and Lloydsville volunteer firefighters also were called, along with Westmoreland Water Rescue.
Burkley said Bradenville’s department provided assistance on the Derry Township side of the river. The Blairsville chief said his department’s rescue boat went into the Conemaugh off WyoTech Park and went downstream 200 to 300 yards in its search.
Hillis was charged with a misdemeanor first offense count of driving under the influence and summary counts of failure to control property, disregarding traffic lanes, abandoning the vehicle, careless driving, damage to real property, failure to report the accident to police and failure to use his seat belt.
A preliminary arraignment is scheduled March 11, then a preliminary hearing on March 24, both before Bradenville Magisterial District Judge Mark Bilik.