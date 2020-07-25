A Blairsville man was fatally injured Friday when the motorcycle he was driving crashed near Pizza Barn and Hunter roads, according to a published report.
The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office said Christian Shugars, 22, died at a hospital in the Pittsburgh area about an hour after the 10 a.m. accident. The Greensburg Tribune-Review reported that the state police investigated the crash. Troopers at the Kiski Valley station and the medical examiner’s office didn’t reply to requests for additional information this morning.