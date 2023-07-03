Bishop Larry J. Kulick of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg announced Friday that a veteran state trooper from Blairsville has been hired as the diocesan director of security.
Diocesan spokesman Cliff Gorski said Ryan L. Maher is retiring from the Pennsylvania State Police at Troop A, Greensburg, where he is currently patrol section commander, and will begin his new position on July 24.
“In these uncertain times, the safety and security of our students and our parishioners is always a priority,” the bishop said. “Mr. Maher has served with the State Police in all four counties of our Diocese, and I know he will bring his vast experience of more than 25 years in law enforcement to the Diocese of Greensburg.”
Maher holds a degree in criminology from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
He began his career with the State Police in 1998, and has attended over 75 classes on such topics as school safety, anti-terrorism measures, opioid investigations, active shooter analysis and response, and sports and special events incident management.
Kulick said Maher will oversee individualized emergency management plans at all 12 Catholic schools, including St. Bernard Regional School in White Township, and will assist parishes with their safety and security needs.
“I believe that a safe and secure environment, provided by professionals, is essential as we build a just and compassionate society,” Maher said. “The values that I learned in my time with the State Police, honor, service, integrity, respect, trust, courage and duty, will serve as the foundation of the department I will be building within the Diocese of Greensburg.”
Gorski said the hiring of Maher is part of a safety initiative undertaken by diocesan Superintendent of Schools Dr. Nancy Rottler, which is to be implemented this fall in schools across the four-county diocese.
“Mr. Maher will be working with our office to hire more than two dozen school officers who will work alongside each school’s administrative team to provide a highly visible presence on every campus throughout the course of each school day and during designated after-school events and activities,” Rottler said. “These officers, who will be a mix of full- and part-time, must be a former employee of an accredited municipal or state law enforcement agency and will report to Mr. Maher.”
Because they will be armed, Rottler said school officers will be required to maintain their firearms proficiency certification.
Maher is the father of three children and lives in Blairsville.
