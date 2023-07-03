Ryan L. Maher

 Submitted photo

Bishop Larry J. Kulick of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg announced Friday that a veteran state trooper from Blairsville has been hired as the diocesan director of security.

Diocesan spokesman Cliff Gorski said Ryan L. Maher is retiring from the Pennsylvania State Police at Troop A, Greensburg, where he is currently patrol section commander, and will begin his new position on July 24.