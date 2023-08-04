Blairsville Borough Police Department and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation are reminding motorists to always obey traffic signals as part of national Stop on Red Week, which begins Sunday and runs through Aug. 12.
Police Chief Louis J. Sacco said the campaign, which is an initiative of the National Coalition for Safer Roads, is designed to bring awareness to the dangers of running red lights and other traffic signals that lead to preventable crash-related fatalities.
