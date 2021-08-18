Dripped on the Road, a group of traveling artists who painted murals in Indiana last year, will come to Blairsville this fall to produce murals on area buildings, a Blairsville official said Tuesday.
Councilman David Janusek said the artists are expected to be in Blairsville from Oct. 5 to 18 and this week conducted preliminary searches for ideal buildings to display the art.
The buildings are all privately owned, Janusek said.
The group has requested use of a 10-by-10 space to store paint at the borough building, as well as possible use of a bucket truck if needed.
Janusek also said the artists have approached officials at River Valley School District to possibly paint a mural inside the school as well.
Janusek toured the Blairsville area with the group, and members took photos of buildings that would work well for murals.
In the meantime, the group will work to obtain permission from property owners who want to participate.
Janusek said the murals would be a good thing for Blairsville.
“It drives commerce,” he said. “It’s some really neat stuff.”
Dripped on the Road came to Indiana through the Spruce Arts Residency in October 2020 and painted 14 murals in two weeks. Janusek said the group may paint 20 murals in Blairsville.
With a focus on the environment, they also planted 100 trees in Indiana.
In other business Tuesday, council heard a report from new police Chief Louis Sacco, who was attending his first council meeting after starting on the job earlier this month.
“Things are going well,” Sacco said.
He noted that after a lot of fraud claims last month, the incidents seem to be slowing down.
He also discussed grant opportunities, including from the Department of Justice that would pay 50 percent of the cost for body cams for the police department.
The department would need 10 cameras and a charger, for a total of $5,545, with the borough responsible for $2,772.50.
Council will consider the proposal prior to the Aug. 31 deadline.
Sacco also noted that River Valley School District is requesting two officers for football games this fall due to an anticipated increase in attendance with students from Saltsburg Middle/High School set to attend the Blairsville campus this school year.
Council president John Bertolino said the borough usually sends one officer, but that the second officer on duty can go to the field as well unless needed for a call.