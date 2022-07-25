Sassafras Ensemble performing at Brooklyn Soapbox

The Sassafras Ensemble performed {span}Antonín Dvořák’s {span}“The American Quartet” on July 21 at the Soapbox Gallery in Brooklyn, N.Y. From left are {span}Avital Mazor (violin), Daniel Zinn (violin), Yukiko Kuhara (viola) and Gustavo Antoniacomi (cello).{/span}{/span}{/span}

 Submitted photo

BLAIRSVILLE — New York’s Sassafras Ensemble will perform three concerts for the Blairsville Music Festival at 7 p.m. July 28, 29 and 30 at three different venues.

The ensemble’s first concert, the Murphy Lot Benefit Concert, will feature Alexander Borodin’s String Quartet No. 2 and selections from Danish Quartet Woodworks on July 28 at the Blairsville Amphitheater.