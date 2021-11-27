The borough of Blairsville is partnering with two nonprofits to address the growing problem of homeless cats.
“We’ve received a number of complaints from residents about feral cats running through their neighborhoods,” said borough manager Mike Baker. “Some people are complaining that the cats are causing a certain amount of distress and some are concerned for the welfare of the cats themselves. They’ve reported that they’ve seen cats that appear to be ill. So there’s a wide spectrum of how people view them.”
The Indiana County Humane Society, one of two no-kill shelters in the county (the other is Four Footed Friends) referred him to SNIPP. That stands for Spay and Neuter Indiana PA Pets. SNIPP cofounder and president Bonnie Adair, of Burrell Township, enlisted the help of Kimberly Rose, of Blairsville, founder of Cat Aid Network (CAN).
Their meeting resulted in plans to raise community support for a spay and neuter clinic that’s scheduled for Dec. 4 with a second clinic to be held on Dec. 12. They’re asking for volunteers to help trap cats and volunteers to keep the caged cats in heated garages or basements after surgery. They’re also asking for donations to pay for the surgeries that include rabies shots and ear tipping to identify cats that have been spayed or neutered. If there are enough donations, the cats will also be inoculated against distemper.
“We’re looking at 50 cats and the veterinarian charges $50 for males and $65 for females,” Adair said. “So that’s $3,000 to $3,500. We’re looking for contributions, and SNIPP will pick up what we have to.”
According to Baker, the borough has pledged support for the project. “I don’t know at what level, but we will be there to support them,” he said.
SNIPP was founded in 2014 in response to an overwhelming dog and cat population in the county, and lack of shelter space to take them in. A low cost spaying and neutering program reduces the numbers of unwanted litters.
“We were doing close to 1,000 cats a year,” Adair said. “Then the pandemic hit and there were 860 the first year, and this year, I think we’ve done 560 so far. Last year, we did 40 dogs, and this year that’s been down significantly.”
One of the reasons for the drop, she added, is the difficulty in finding veterinarians for low-cost clinics. Dr. Becky Morrow, founder of Frankie’s Friends in New Kensington, was running low-cost clinics in the region, but left for a teaching position out of state. Frankie’s Friends resumed the clinics and has scheduled the Blairsville project.
CAN has a network of foster homes in Indiana, Westmoreland, Cambria and Allegheny counties. All of the rescued cats and kittens are spayed or neutered before adoption. CAN offers low cost clinics and their Last Litter program takes unwanted kittens, and spays the mother cat for the owners.
Both nonprofits will help set up traps where the colonies live.
“It’s not centralized or in one specific area,” Baker said. “The cats are in all three wards. But it’s not like we’re being overrun by cats. Not by any means. It’s just that people are reporting them, and they’re probably sometimes reporting the same groups.”
The cats will need temporary heated places to stay after surgery.
“The anesthetic interferes with the ability to regulate body temperature for 24 hours,” Adair said. “So we’re looking for heated garages or basements where they can be kept in the traps. They’ll have food and water and the bottoms of the traps are lined with cardboard and pee pads. The boys can go out the next morning, and the females are held for a couple of days because their surgery is more invasive. There’s no reason to handle them unless they’re sick and need medication.”
The cats will be returned to where they were trapped, and that won’t make everyone happy. While some concerned residents have been feeding them and are fond of them, others just want them gone from their porches and flower beds.
“But people need to understand that if you remove cats in one area, chances are that some other cats are going to move in,” Adair said. “That’s called the vacuum effect. So if people think that the problem will be solved by destroying the cats, it’s probably not going to be.”
Spaying and neutering, she explained, stabilizes a community. There’s less fighting, roaming and harsh-smelling urine. The cats tend to settle down where they’re welcomed and being fed.
“Then they are less troublesome to other neighbors,” Adair said. “And the silver lining is that everyone is not going to be putting up with kittens.”
In addition to trapping and transporting, CAN volunteers will help educate residents about the program and the options for people living near the colonies.
“We’re going to have deterrents for people who don’t want cats in their yards,” Rose said. “They make something that’s plastic that if you bury it under the mulch, cats don’t want to use the mulch as their bathroom. There’s another motion-activated product that sprays a puff of air that scares away cats, so that they don’t come on your porch.”
A local church group has expressed interest in making shelters for the community cats, and Rose also contacted local Boy Scouts to see if they’ll come aboard. The shelters are made from plastic storage tubs that are insulated with foam or reflective material, and filled with straw.
Sometimes people taking care of community cats are suspicious of any programs. Rose has tried to contact a couple of them but, she said, “They won’t answer their door. A lot of people think that we’re going to take these cats away, and for some of them, the cats are all that they have.”
Rose and Adair point out that it’s “not a cat problem,” but instead, that it’s “a people problem” caused by people not spaying and neutering their cats, and letting them roam outdoors. Some people consider cats expendable.
“They have become the furry version of a goldfish,” Rose said.
Baker has praise for the volunteers’ efforts to help the cats and help the town.
“I’m very impressed with SNIPP and with CAN,” he said. “They’re very proactive and very pro-animal and they won’t destroy these animals. They’ll help them to get healthy, and they care for them. That just speaks very well for these organizations.”
Donations for the project can be sent to SNIPP at 949 Campbells Mills Road, Blairsville, PA 15717. For information about trapping and volunteering, leave a message at (724) 422-7974, and wait for a return call to verify plans.
“We’re really hoping that this can be a great example of how towns should handle the feral cat population because, honestly, every town does have a problem,” Rose said.