BLAIRSVILLE — The door is open, the oven is on, and taste buds are being tantalized once again in downtown Blairsville, where the popular confectionary Market Street Pastries has reopened after something of a facelift since late June.
Becky and Jeff Marshall, owners of the gourmet bake shop the past nine years, found themselves shuttering the shop for upgrades that they had planned but at a time they hadn’t expected.
All came to fruition Aug. 14 when Market Street Pastries reopened to a yearning, loyal customer base and treated them to a broader variety of specialties on top of their traditional menu of cookies, cakes and everything in between.
Newly designed tables and chairs make social distancing easier to achieve.
Free Wi-Fi service makes it easier for diners to relax with their favorite coffee and croissants and tap out business on their laptops.
A fresh new coat of paint gives the dining area a bright look, and newly installed countertops along the edges of the windows gives visitors a wide view of passing folks on Market Street.
“This has been a great place in a small town; we know so many of the people,” Becky Marshall said.
Curbside service may be in the offing soon, in response to distancing that customers want in the days of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The shop has a colorful painted van plying the streets of the area, mainly to pick up supplies and to drop off pastries for sale at the Marshalls’ full-service restaurant, The Villa Pub and Grill east of town on Old William Penn Highway.
Accenting the traditional sweet-based product line, Becky Marshall said, the shop has added a menu of soup and sandwich products. Except for coffee and espresso products from Commonplace Coffee House in Indiana, the foods, lemonades and teas are all made from scratch at Market Street Pastries.
“We must thank our customers and the community at large for their support and encouragement throughout our recovery efforts,” Becky Marshall said. “It means so much to us and frankly kept us going while we worked so hard to bring our business back to life.”
Debris from demolition of a decaying old block building next door to the shop, the former G.C. Murphy Building on the southwest corner of Market and Stewart streets, damaged the roof and adjoining wall of Market Street Pastries — itself in a decades-old landmark structure, once the home of Brizzi’s Candies — and prompted the closing for repairs on June 27.
Rocked by the damage at a critical time for the Marshalls, just a few weeks after reopening following the mandated statewide coronavirus pandemic shutdown, they rebounded by bringing in their own design and remodeling team to work alongside the carpenters hired by the demolition company for project restoration.
A few weeks after the carpenters moved out, the Marshalls’ team continued.
“It really was a lot of work, there was so much attention to detail,” she said.
The hiatus, for many customers, made the shop reopening more rewarding.
Customized cookies, bagels, cupcakes, and breakfast rolls remain among the staples. Flaky crusted ham pies, spinach rolls, and hot soups provide new options.
Homemade hummus, toasted sandwiches, avocado toast and concoctions with tomato and ricotta have places on the menu.
Challah braids tantalized viewers of the shop’s Facebook page this weekend, along with the promise of pumpkin spice gobs and macarons.
Becky tells of the new bourekas, a savory puff pastry featuring combinations of vegetables like spinach and even mashed potatoes. At least one quiche is featured. Sometimes two on the daily offering.
Although not original construction, a historic look stands as Market Street Pastries’ salute to its roots.
The ceiling, transom and suspended light fixtures all call to mind early and mid-20th century d￩cor. The most direct connection is a decades-old photo blown up as a framed portrait on the wall. It depicts Jeff Marshall’s older sisters, as young children, posing in the same storefront in the days of Brizzi’s Candies.
Keeping up with 2020 is part of the Marshalls’ plan, though.
In the immediate future is a plan to open Sundays, probably late in the year, when Summit Church finishes development of its new sanctuary and worship center a few doors away in the former PNC Bank building toward Walnut Street.
For now, Sundays and Mondays are their days of rest. The shop is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
All this is with the anguish of the unplanned closing and the emotional duress now in the past.
“We’ve managed to turn it around,” Becky Marshall said. “It was devastating for a time. We decided that since we had to be closed, let’s just make the best of it and make it even better than it was. I’m really happy with our updates and our customers seem to be happy, too.”