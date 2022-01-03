Organizers of the Blairsville Polar Plunge set for noon on New Year’s Day announced the plunge will be postponed one week due to unsafe river conditions and the threat of more rain. The plunge will now be at noon Jan. 8 at the Blairsville Area Veterans Memorial Boat Launch.
Latest News
- Family celebrates 100th anniversary of grandfather's immigration
- Indiana County COVID-19 report
- DEAR ABBY: Couple's name game about to welcome a new player
- Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge
- Biden vows U.S. to act decisively if Russia invades Ukraine
- Looking to keep up a New Year’s resolution? Experts say it’s best to start small
- 2 missing; survivors count blessings after Colorado fire
- IRMC welcomes first newborn of 2022
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.