Blairsville Borough police arrested Jordyn Kirkland, 18, of Blairsville, and charged two juvenile males for conspiring to commit a robbery, among other charges, shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, along South East Lane, Blairsville, according to police.
Borough police responded to a strong-armed robbery in which a juvenile was assaulted and chased before having his bicycle stolen by three males wearing face covering, police claim.
Upon further investigation, police identified the three individuals involved in the incident: one adult male and two juvenile males. Police charged Kirkland with conspiracy to commit robbery, corruption of minors and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Police charged the 16-year-old juvenile with conspiracy to commit robbery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct and the 17-year-old juvenile with conspiracy to commit robbery, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and receiving stolen property.
The juvenile victim did not receive treatment for his injuries, police claim.
Kirkland was confined in the Indiana County Jail and remains in jail on $25,000 bond.
Kirkland’s preliminary arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Christopher Welch was scheduled for Friday, March 31. His preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Robert Bell Sr. is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 5.
According to a Blairsville Borough Police Department press release, police found approximately 2 ounces of marijuana, a scale, baggies and numerous items of drug paraphernalia at Kirkland’s residence when they arrived to serve Kirkland his arrest warrant Thursday, March 30.
Kirkland was not at the residence but apprehended later that evening without incident, police claim.
Blairsville Police Chief Louis Sacco said Kirkland will receive additional charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia for the drugs and paraphernalia found at his residence.