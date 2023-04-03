87571386

Blairsville Borough police arrested Jordyn Kirkland, 18, of Blairsville, and charged two juvenile males for conspiring to commit a robbery, among other charges, shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, along South East Lane, Blairsville, according to police.

Borough police responded to a strong-armed robbery in which a juvenile was assaulted and chased before having his bicycle stolen by three males wearing face covering, police claim.

